RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 1

LAS VEGAS – The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak reach a season-long six games with a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.

In the win, Florida went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and 3-for-6 on the power play.

“The power play did a really good job tonight, but it’s hard to not talk about how great the PK and Bob were,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “That 5-on-3, two of them, that was the difference in the game. Our PK has been unreal the whole year.”

At 24-12-2, the Panthers now sit just two points out of first place in the Atlantic Division.

Getting a little payback from last year’s Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers swept their two-game season series with the Knights, winning both games within less than two weeks.

“We’re a different team each year,” Cats head coach Paul Maurice said. “I think last year was a phenomenal year, but this team is different. They’re finding their own identity.”

Taking advantage of some bad luck for the Panthers, the Knights opened the scoring when Pavel Dorofeyev followed up on a shot from Mark Stone, pounced on the rebound and fired the puck past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 at 3:59 of the first period.

On the goal, the Panthers were essentially playing with just four skaters as Evan Rodrigues had to crawl to the bench in pain after blocking a shot near the blue line.

Keeping the deficit to just one goal for the Panthers with a big save soon after, Bobrovsky sprawled out to deny Jonathan Marchessault on a dangerous shot from the doorstep.

“He’s a great player,” Bobrovsky said of Marchessault. “They’ve got really smart offensive guys. You have to be smart, you have to be focused. If you give them a little bit, they can take advantage.”

Earning his fifth straight win, Bobrovsky finished with 26 saves.

On the power play, the Panthers pulled even when Oliver Ekman-Larsson fired a point shot off the end boards that ended up right on the stick of Sam Bennett, who then sent a shot from the right circle past a diving Logan Thompson to make it 1-1 at 14:15.