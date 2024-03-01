RECAP: Panthers 4, Canadiens 3 (SO)

“I had a couple moves in my mind,” said Lundell, who's been oozing confidence in recent weeks. “I saw a little bit how the goalie played during the game, and that was the move that I wanted to try.”
Winning 13 of the last 15 games, Florida is currently tied for first in the NHL with 84 points.
“We knew it was not going to be easy,” Lundell said. “We had to battle every shift.”
THEY SAID IT
“It’s a huge milestone. It’s incredibly difficult. There’s very few men in the history of the game that get to the 40-goal mark. It’s a huge accomplishment. He’s earned it. Good on him.” – Paul Maurice on Sam Reinhart hitting 40 goals
“You feel it. Especially when you’re at 19, 29, 39, you feel it, for sure. We’ve been doing a lot of good things. A lot of them have come on the power play. We’ve been kind of moving around and finding the open guy. We’ve been sharing the wealth recently.” – Sam Reinhart on waiting for his 40th goal
“It’s exciting. Who would’ve thought 25, 30 years ago that you’d be here? I’m grateful for it and at the same time not taking it for granted. Hopefully I can get another 100.” – Anthony Stolarz on reaching 100 games in the NHL
CATS STATS
- Sam Reinhart’s five shorthanded goals are one shy of Tom Fitzgerald’s single-season franchise record of six achieved during the 1995-96 campaign.
- Aleksander Barkov recorded his seventh game with at least three points this season.
- Kevin Stenlund went 6-for-9 (66.7%) in the faceoff circle.
- Anthony Stolarz made seven high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
- The Panthers led 81-55 in shot attempts.
- Florida controlled 83.87% of shot attempts when Matthew Tkachuk was deployed at 5-on-5.
- The Panthers are the fifth different team to occupy first place in the NHL since Jan. 1.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Back on the road we go!
Kicking off a three-game trip with a nationally televised divisional matchup on ABC, the Panthers will battle the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.