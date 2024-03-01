RECAP: Panthers 4, Canadiens 3 (SO)

SUNRISE, Fla. – This is 40.

Shining bright on both sides of special teams, Sam Reinhart scored his 40th and 41st goals of the season to help the Florida Panthers lock down a 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 40-16-4, the Panthers, who have a one-point cushion atop the Atlantic Division, are currently tied with the New York Rangers for the most wins in the NHL.

“It’s nice,” said Reinhart, who became the fourth player in franchise history to hit the 40-goal mark. “It’s felt like a long time coming. It’s nice to get back on the scoresheet and get a win."

Licking his chops every time he plays the Canadiens, Aleksander Barkov opened the scoring for the Panthers when he took a pass from Reinhart and beat Sam Montembeault with a far-side shot in transition to make it 1-0 at 7:01 of the first period.