RECAP: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 2

LAS VEGAS – Flying back on a win.

Capping off their West Coast road trip on a high note, the Florida Panthers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday at T-Mobile Arena to improve to 8-7-1 on the season and 2-2-0 on the road trip.

Earning his 437th career win with a 30 save performance, Sergei Bobrovsky is now tied with Jacques Plante for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

“A big win for us and something we can bring with us,” Jesper Boqvist said after the game.

Kick-starting the game with some intensity, Donovan Sebrango and Jeremy Lauzon dropped the gloves just over two minutes into the game.

Breaking the ice and scoring the lone goal of the period, Boqvist caught, turned, and buried a pass from Sebrango at 14:47 to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.