RECAP: Panthers 2, Senators 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers continue to fine-tune their game.

With the playoffs right around the corner, they kicked off their final homestand of the season with a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Recording his second shutout of the season, Anthony Stolarz stopped all 25 shots he faced.

“We kind of just kept them to the outside,” said Stolarz, who improved to 15-7-2 on the season. “Guys did a good job of being in lanes. Blocking shots is huge as well, especially down the stretch and in the playoffs. Kudos to the guys in front of me, they did a good job.”

With the win, the Panthers (49-24-6) maintained their three-point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-23-9) for second place in the Atlantic Division. They also gained some ground on the Boston Bruins (46-18-15) for first place, trailing now by just three points.

For Stolarz, getting to play in meaningful games like these down the stretch is a dream come true.

“I’m usually kind of packing up right now and getting ready to go home,” the 30-year-old veteran said of getting his first taste of the playoff race. “To be in the hunt and in the playoffs is huge and exciting. You go out here and these games mean a lot, trying to play for positioning. You always want to stay ready.”

After the Panthers said they expected the Senators to be “angry and feisty” leading into tonight’s matchup, the fighting began just 2:20 into the first period when Jonah Gadjovich dropped the gloves with Ottawa defenseman Zack MacEwen, landing several big blows.

At 6:51, Niko Mikkola went toe-to-toe with Senators forward Ridly Greig.

While the action was exciting for the fans in the stands, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice wasn’t thrilled with how his team was executing in the early goings of the game.

“Tomorrow we’ll look at some things I didn’t like that we did, especially early in the game that set the tone for our game,” Maurice said. “We would feel that we’re responsible with how the game’s played and how we play. We’ll deal with that tomorrow, and then this one’s done. I’m not going to spend a whole lot of time breaking it down in terms of who was good and who wasn’t. We’ll take a look and say these are the things we can’t do at the start."

Breaking the ice for the Panthers on the power play, Stolarz caught the Senators in a change and found Anton Lundell waiting for a pass at the opposing blue line. After taking the dish from his goaltender, Lundell went five-hole on a breakaway to make it 1-0 at 12:02.