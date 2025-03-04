RECAP: Panthers 2, Lightning 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Aleksander Barkov scored a pair of goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Florida Panthers held on for a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Improving to 38-21-3, the Panthers ended the Lightning’s winning streak at eight games.

“I really liked it,” Barkov said of the win, which is Florida’s fourth straight . “We had a good effort the whole game. We knew that they’re a really good team and playing really well, so we had to be at our best. We did a lot of good things throughout the whole game. At the end when we had to defend, Bob (Bobrovsky) was there for us and gave us a chance to win.”

Acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Seth Jones looked right at home in his debut with Florida, seeing 22:56 of ice time, including 4:08 on the penalty kill.

The Panthers also controlled 55.56% of shot attempts when he was deployed at 5-on-5.

“He’s going to be really good for us,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Jones, who skated on the team’s second defensive pairing. “He moves the puck clean, and he’s got a set of hands on him. … I was really pleased at his ability to process and play the game. We’ll get the systems down. We’ll get all the other stuff down, which will make him faster. He’s a good pro.”

Making it through the first period unscathed, the Panthers stood tall during two penalty kills against Tampa Bay’s lethal power play. Coming up in the clutch, Bobrovsky made more than few huge saves, including robbing Mitchell Chaffee on a point-blank shot from in tight.

Showing off his all-world shot, Barkov broke through for the Panthers in the second period when he intercepted a clearing attempt, ditched a would-be defender along the boards and then beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a laser of a wrister down the slot to make it 1-0 at 9:02.