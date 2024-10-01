RECAP: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Reinhart scores power-play goal as Panthers fall to Lightning

Panthers-Lightning-16x9
By Florida Panthers
@FlaPanthers FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sometimes even a rivalry can’t spice up a preseason game.

Keeping the physicality to a minimum in a game that didn’t really mean much, the Florida Panthers suffered a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Looking to be healthy for Game 1, the Panthers don’t plan to go overboard in exhibitions.

“It was a no-hitter out there,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We had three or four light, light minor penalties. You’re not really assessing in these games. You’ll find as the closer you get to the end of them there tends to be less and less contact in the game. Certainly, you’ve all seen us play enough hockey to know that that’s a requisite part of our game.”

The last home game of the preseason, the Panthers won’t take the ice in Sunrise again until they raise their Stanley Cup banner on Opening Night against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 7.

“It can’t come soon enough, especially after the short summer,” forward Sam Bennett said. “It’s nice to get back into playing the games that matter again. I’m looking forward to those games.”

Opening the scoring for the Lightning, Emil Lilleberg fired a slap shot from below the blue that kept rising until it found the top of the twine to make it 1-0 at 13:19 of the first period.

The Panthers applied much of the pressure in the first 20 minutes, leading 9-6 in shots.

In the second period, the Panthers continued to come close to lighting the lamp but couldn’t slip the puck past Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson. After a strong showing in which he stopped 10 of 11 shots, Sergei Bobrovsky was relieved in the crease by Spencer Knight.

After Knight made the initial stop on a 2-on-1 rush, Gage Gonsalves, who led Tampa Bay’s AHL affiliate with 58 points in 2023-24, cashed in on the rebound to make it 2-0 at 11:40.

Suffering an apparent injury, Evan Rodrigues missed much of the second period for the Panthers. Preparing for his second season in South Florida, the 31-year-old forward played an integral role in 2023-24, including scoring a team-high four goals in the Stanley Cup Final.

Thankfully, “E-Rod” appears to be OK.

"I think in a regular-season game he would've returned,” Maurice said. “It's just precautionary. He just got a little bump. I don't know if we'll play him on Wednesday, but he'll be ready to go."

Getting the Panthers on the board in the third period, Sam Reinhart tipped in a shot from Carter Verhaeghe on the power play to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 15:26. A familiar sight for the fans in the stands, Reinhart led the NHL with a whopping 27 power-play goals last season.

Last season, Florida ranked eighth in the NHL on the power play at 23.5%.

“Special teams is huge in the NHL,” Verhaeghe said. “It definitely played a huge role in the playoffs last year. It was nice to get one tonight on one opportunity. We’re definitely going to keep on practicing.”

Locking in the win for the Lightning, Maxim Groshev cashed in on an empty net after the Panthers pulled Knight for the extra attacker to make it 3-1 with 2:09 left in regulation.

For most of Florida’s regulars, it was their first taste of game action in over a week.

“It was good to get out there and get a feel for the puck,” Verhaeghe said. “We’ll build on it.”

News Feed

Boqvist ‘has the lead’ for spot on Panthers’ top power-play unit

Florida Panthers Announce Episode 1 of ‘Primetime Panthers’ and Additional Programming Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 42 

RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT)

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Radio Network Presented by Baptist Health

RECAP: Hurricanes 8, Panthers 2

PROSPECTS: Schwindt ready for ‘a big jump’ to the pros in 2024-25

Hispanic Excellence: Leaders in Healthcare & Public Service

INJURY: Sourdif to miss ‘three or four weeks’ after suffering injury in practice

Q&A: Mikkola ready to build on strong debut season with Panthers 

RECAP: Lightning 8, Panthers 7

PROSPECTS: Sawchyn getting more comfortable in second NHL camp

Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Champions Ring Ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, Oct. 7

Territory Talk: Early Training Camp Observations (Ep. 317)

INJURY: Nosek expected to miss ‘weeks, not days’ with upper-body injury

Florida Panthers Launch ‘Panthers Plus’ In Conjunction with ViewLift and Scripps Sports

Tkachuk to star in Amazon Prime’s ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’

PROSPECTS: St. Martin carries strong Rookie Showcase into preseason