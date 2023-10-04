RECAP: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Preseason)

The game was the first of three straight the two rivals will play to close out the preseason.

"As you can tell, it was pretty intense,” Panthers forward Steven Lorentz said. “The physicality was there. It looked like it picked up where it left off last year. It's good to see the emotions this high early in the season. I thought we battled hard. We’re ready to get back it on Thursday.”

Earning an early power play, the Lightning managed to break the ice when Tyler Motte found Tanner Jeannot around the net for a backdoor tap-in to make it 1-0 at 5:24 of the first period.

From there, the penalties started to pile up for both teams.

After all, this is a rivalry.

By the time the horn sounded to signal the end of the opening 20 minutes, there had already three slashing penalties, a hooking penalty and an interference penalty. In the final minutes of the period, Ryan Lomberg and Tampa Bay’s Austin Watson also each received misconducts.

In the second period, there were a whopping 13 more combined penalties. As the action after the whistles got hotter and hotter, tempers continued to boil over. That evident agitation took the form of six roughing penalties and one quick fight between Casey Fitzgerald and Watson.

Outside of the pushing and shoving, the biggest highlight for the Panthers in the middle frame came from none other than Sergei Bobrovsky, who helped keep the deficit at just one goal when he challenged Brandon Hagel, a 30-goal scorer last season, on a breakaway and denied him.