RECAP: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 (Preseason)

“It was a good game,” said Bobrovsky, who is looking to build off his spectacular showing during last year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. “It was a high-intensity game. It’s nice to be back. It’s nice to play hockey. It’s nice to be back together.”
Adding to the overall unusualness of the game, both teams skated to their respective locker rooms with 4:12 left in the period after a panel of glass needed to be repaired. By moving up the intermission, they ended up finishing the period and then immediately starting the third period.
Early in the final frame, the Panthers survived and extended 4-on-3 power play for the Lightning, with a save from Bobrovsky on Mikey Eyssimont serving as an exclamation point on the big kill.
Tempers still flaring, Nikola Mikkola and Bolts grinder Tanner Jeannot fought soon after.
Gaining a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:35, the Lightning managed to finally get another puck past Bobrovsky – who made several massive stops only a few moments earlier – when Nick Paul re-directed a shot from Alex Barre-Boulet into the back of the net to put the Panthers in a 2-0 hole at 10:46.
With just under four minutes left in regulation, a multi-player scuffle broke out near the benches that resulted in Anton Lundell, Mike Reilly and Matthew Tkachuk receiving misconducts for the Panthers, and Waltteri Merela, Calvin de Haan and Jeannot getting misconducts for the Lightning.
Bobrovsky finished with 20 saves, while Jonas Johansson stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tampa Bay's net.
“Some individuals and some team play, but it’s a difficult game to assess just in the man-power situations,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said when asked what he can take away from the contest. “Moving the puck was a bit of a challenge for both teams tonight.”
CATS QUOTES
“It’s good. It almost has that playoff feel early in the season, right away. Obviously we had a short summer here. The guys came prepared to work. Obviously there was a little bit of rust early and the ice wasn’t so great, but I think we found it pretty quickly.” – Lorentz on the intensity of tonight’s matchup
“You build your game. You get your things together from the offseason. Just the little details, the little things. You get your emotions, your feelings back and your timing back. That’s the key thing.” – Bobrovsky getting ready for the regular season
WHAT’S NEXT?
Who’s ready for Round 2?
With two games left until the regular season begins, the Panthers will head to Tampa for rematch with the Lightning on Thursday at Amalie Arena.
The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed at FloridaPanthers.com