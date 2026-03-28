RECAP: Islanders 5, Panthers 2

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

ELMONT, N.Y. – Staying in the battle.

Putting up a fight despite missing 11 players from the lineup, the Florida Panthers were defeated 5-2 by the New York Islanders on Saturday at UBS Arena, after a five-goal second period from New York.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 35-34-3.

“We just got to keep fighting through it,” Matthew Tkachuk said after the game.

Recalled this morning from the Charlotte Checkers, Jack Studnicka made his way back into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 12.

“My hotel phone rang at 7 a.m. this morning, and I figured I was late for a meeting or something in Charlotte,” said Studnicka. “It was good news to wake up to. I woke up, packed my stuff, got in a car service and came right here.”

Withstanding some early pressure from the Islanders, Tkachuk found himself on a breakaway and beat Ilya Sorokin top shelf with a backhand at 8:06.

Matthew Tkachuk breaks the ice on Long Island with a nifty backhand move on a breakaway.

Lighting the lamp again, Tkachuk made it 2-0 at 14:03 with a highlight-reel shot between the legs.

The two goals were Tkachuk’s 11th and 12th of the season in just 25 games.

“Incredible hands on him, and it's not for show,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk’s between the legs goal. “That was probably the most efficient and best way for him to get the puck by the goalie… He’s just got an incredible awareness of where goalies are and where the puck is and where his body is.”

Tkachuk nets his second goal of the first period, this time a slick between-the-legs strike.

Cutting the lead in half for the Islanders in the second period, Marc Gatcomb scored on a wrist shot at 5:28.

Adding another for the Islanders at 12:09, Brayden Schenn evened the score at 2-2.

Putting the Islanders ahead at 14:52, Simon Holmstrom found the back of the net on the power play to make it 3-2.

Getting the fourth and fifth goals of the period for the Islanders, Emil Heineman made it 4-2 at 17:00 and Casey Cizikas pushed it to 5-2 57 seconds later.

A tighter third period, each team registered eight shots, but were unable to bring a change to the scoreboard.

With the strong second period performance, the Islanders rode off with the 5-2 win.

“Nobody's quitting here,” said Tkachuk. “The third period was definitely better than the second. We could have definitely thrown in the towel, and we didn't.”

THEY SAID IT

“Simplify your game, make sure your feet are moving, and keep it simple.” – Jack Studnicka

“He’s (Tkachuk) probably the freshest guy we’ve got, with his time off. He’s leading our team.” – Paul Maurice

CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had four shots

- Seth Jones logged 25:21 time on ice

- Gustav Forsling had three blocked shots

- Cole Reinhardt and Donovan Sebrango each had three hits

WHAT’S NEXT?

The “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

The Panthers will close out their weekend back-to-back against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Join fellow fans at Funky Buddha for the official watch party!

For more info, click here.

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