RECAP: Islanders 5, Panthers 2

ELMONT, N.Y. – Staying in the battle.

Putting up a fight despite missing 11 players from the lineup, the Florida Panthers were defeated 5-2 by the New York Islanders on Saturday at UBS Arena, after a five-goal second period from New York.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 35-34-3.

“We just got to keep fighting through it,” Matthew Tkachuk said after the game.

Recalled this morning from the Charlotte Checkers, Jack Studnicka made his way back into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 12.

“My hotel phone rang at 7 a.m. this morning, and I figured I was late for a meeting or something in Charlotte,” said Studnicka. “It was good news to wake up to. I woke up, packed my stuff, got in a car service and came right here.”

Withstanding some early pressure from the Islanders, Tkachuk found himself on a breakaway and beat Ilya Sorokin top shelf with a backhand at 8:06.