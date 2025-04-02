RECAP: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Heating up, Samoskevich is now tied for sixth among NHL rookies with 14 goals.

“We’ve gotten better and better and better, and I still think we can be even better, which is the cool part,” Samoskevich said of the power play. “We’ll take that goal and keep getting better.”

With the Canadiens on the power play near the midway point of the third period, the Panthers held their lead with a strong penalty kill in which they allowed just one shot.

Just before the 3-minute mark, Nate Schmidt broke up a 2-on-1 with a great diving play.

Finding the game-tying goal for the Canadiens, Nick Suzuki pounced on a loose puck to the left of the net and sent it past Vanecek to make it 2-2 with nine seconds left in regulation.

Just 29 seconds into overtime, Suzuki scored a wrap-around goal to win it for Montreal.

In defeat, the Panthers allowed just five total shots on goal in the third period and overtime.

In the playoff hunt, the Canadiens (35-30-9) now how hold a two-point cushion over the Columbus Blue Jackets (34-30-9) for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but credit to them,” Samoskevich said. “They’re in a playoff sprint here. They’re not giving up, for sure. I still liked our third period. We didn’t give up much in that third and played pretty well. Not the result we wanted, but it’s going to happen.”

THEY SAID IT

“It’s going to be fun. Playoff mentality, kind of like today.” – Gustav Forsling on Wednesday’s matchup with Toronto

“Every point matters. Wish we got two, but credit to them. They battled right until the end there.” – Mackie Samoskevich on leaving Montreal with a point

“Eighty-two games a year and you'll get one of those. We'll leave it here." – Paul Maurice on the nature of tonight’s loss to the Canadiens

CATS STATS

- Mackie Samoskevich’s 14 goals are tied for the seventh-most by a rookie in franchise history.

- Anton Lundell won a team-high 11 faceoffs.

- Eetu Luostarinen blocked a team-high four shots.

- Vitek Vanecek made three high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- The Panthers led 27-8 in 5-on-5 shot attempts when Sam Reinhart was deployed.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The battle for the division is just getting started.

In the first of two head-to-head matchups remaining, the Panthers will face-off against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

