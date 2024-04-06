RECAP: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

Helping the Panthers get to overtime, Bobrovsky made a game-saving stop with under a minute left when he kicked out his left pad to rob Brad Marchand of a potential game-winning goal.

Shades of last year’s playoffs, no?

“We always feel good about our goalies,” Barkov said of Bobrovsky, who made six high-danger saves in Boston. “They’re our best players. They keep us in the games. Every game they give us a chance to win. We’re really lucky and thankful to have them.”

Despite not finding the third goal they needed, the Panthers were simply dominant over the final 20 minutes of regulation, leading 26-8 in shot attempts and 14-2 in scoring chances, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

At 2:05 of overtime, Jesper Boqvist provided the heroics for the home team when he swiped a puck in the neutral zone, skated in all alone and picked a corner to lock in the 3-2 win for the Bruins.

Overall, a really encouraging effort heading into the final stretch.

“I like the way we played,” Maurice said. “I like that we got better in the third period. We had nothing in the tank to do that, but they pushed through. Disappointed with the result, but real happy with the effort.”

THEY SAID IT

“I’m pretty with how we came to play today. Last game was already better after the couple bad ones before that. We have a good confidence in the group. Those games are the best. Two good teams against each other. It was fun.” – Niko Mikkola

“I think our effort was really good. They got the lead there, but we just stuck with it. We played how we wanted to play. Bob was really good in the net. You want to win these games, but we came up short today.” – Aleksander Barkov

“I thought we did a really good job with our focus there with all the penalties. It was a challenge for us, for sure.” – Paul Maurice

CATS STATS

- The Panthers scored their fourth goal in the opening minute of a game this season.

- Anton Lundell went 7-for-11 (63.6%) of his faceoffs.

- Sam Bennett recorded a team-high seven hits.

- Three different Panthers notched multiple blocked shots.

- The Panthers led 48-28 in shot attempts at 5-on-5.

- The Panthers surrendered just 12 scoring chances at 5-on-5.

WHAT’S NEXT?

We’re almost to the finish line.

With just one four-game homestand standing in the way of the Panthers and the playoffs, they’ll kick things off by hosting the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

