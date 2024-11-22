RECAP: Blackhawks 3, Panthers 1

CHICAGO – Whether you’re going off your own eyes or by the numbers, the Florida Panthers likely deserved a better result in their 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.

Falling to 12-7-1, the Panthers are leaving the Windy City with no points despite finishing with a 33-17 edge in scoring chances and leading 2.71-2.31 in expected goals, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

“They scored on their chances,” said Jesper Boqvist on the difference in the game. “We created a lot and spent a lot of time in the zone, but couldn’t get it in.”

Getting off to a less-than-ideal start in a tough building, the Panthers fell behind early when Teuvo Teravainen buried a slap shot on the power play to put Chicago up 1-0 at 2:46 of the first period.

Outside of that goal, however, the first period was rather uneventful.

Extending their lead midway through the second period, Craig Smith found himself all alone on a breakaway and beat Spencer Knight with a backhand to make it 2-0 at 10:07.

Answering back with a much-needed goal was -- you guessed it -- Sam Reinhart.