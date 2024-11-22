RECAP: Blackhawks 3, Panthers 1

CHICAGO – Whether you’re going off your own eyes or by the numbers, the Florida Panthers likely deserved a better result in their 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.

Falling to 12-7-1, the Panthers are leaving the Windy City with no points despite finishing with a 33-17 edge in scoring chances and leading 2.71-2.31 in expected goals, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

“They scored on their chances,” said Jesper Boqvist on the difference in the game. “We created a lot and spent a lot of time in the zone, but couldn’t get it in.”

Getting off to a less-than-ideal start in a tough building, the Panthers fell behind early when Teuvo Teravainen buried a slap shot on the power play to put Chicago up 1-0 at 2:46 of the first period.

Outside of that goal, however, the first period was rather uneventful.

Extending their lead midway through the second period, Craig Smith found himself all alone on a breakaway and beat Spencer Knight with a backhand to make it 2-0 at 10:07.

Answering back with a much-needed goal was -- you guessed it -- Sam Reinhart.

Sam Reinhart cuts the Blackhawks lead in half at 2-1 in the second period.

Cutting Florida’s deficit to 2-1 with a wrist shot at 10:41, the two-way forward netted his team-leading 15th of the season and extended his point streak to 12 games.

“It did (get us some momentum),” said head coach Paul Maurice. “We’re going to be over five minutes possession. I’m not worried about that.”

In search of the game-tying goal, the Panthers peppered Chicago’s net with 15 shots in the third period, but Petr Mrazek stopped them all.

Finishing with 32 saves, Mrazek made six saves in the final 2:05 of regulation alone.

With one minute left, Nick Foligno scored on the empty net to lock in the 3-1 win for the Blackhawks.

Despite a strong push from the Panthers, the puck luck didn’t follow.

“I think we made some simple mistakes, and it cost us a little bit,” said Gustav Forsling. “Just got to get back to our game.”

THEY SAID IT

“I think he played extremely well. He had a really good game back there and gave us a lot of confidence.” – Gustav Forsling on Spencer Knight’s performance

“There’s definitely a defined way that we play or not. We’re not at it right now.” – Paul Maurice on lessons from the road trip

CATS STATS

  • Aleksander Barkov went 15-for-17 (88.2%) in the faceoff circle.
  • Sam Reinhart’s 12-game point streak is one shy of the best of his career.
  • J. Greer posted a team-high four hits.
  • The Panthers led 65-36 in shot attempts.
  • The Panthers had 19 shots blocked by Chicago.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’ll be a clash of recent Stanley Cup champions.

Trying to get back in the win column, the Panthers will host the Colorado Avalanche at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

Fans that attend the game can pick up the first of three special card packs from Upper Deck.

For tickets, click HERE.

