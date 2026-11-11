Florida Panthers Announce Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, Nov. 12

Find the Military Appreciation collection at Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com

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By NHL Public Relations
NHL.com

SUNRISE, Fla. The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. (ET) against the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena.

Prior to the game, fans can view military vehicles and displays on the Publix Plaza outside Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers will host a pregame Air Force Oath of Enlistment Ceremony and the Fort Lauderdale Sea Cadets Color Guard on the 109 stage pregame. The national anthem will be performed by a Brass Quintet from the U.S. Air Force Band of the West. The ceremonial puck delivery and drop will feature a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter delivery and U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Adam A. Chamie dropping the puck.  

The Panthers will recognize retired U.S. Army veteran Joe St. John as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree this night. St. John is a Purple Heart recipient. Now in its 15th season, the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program, presented by BioStem, has honored over 500 military members, including more than 125 WWII veterans, 60 Vietnam War veterans, and 20 Korean War veterans. Fans can nominate a hero or learn more by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/HeroesAmongUs. 

Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com features a Military Appreciation merchandise collection of exclusive military-themed Panthers gear. Special NHL Military jerseys are available for purchase at Inside the Boards or Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena. 

The Panthers Foundation will sell Military Appreciation mystery-signed pucks online at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com and at Amerant Bank Arena.  

Tickets are still available for the night by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights or FloridaPanthers.com/SingleGame. The game can be viewed on ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ and heard on 560 WQAM, Audacy.com and across the Florida Panthers Radio Network.

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