PROSPECTS: Sawchyn getting more comfortable in second NHL camp

sawchyn-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Sometimes all you can do is stop and stare.

Who wouldn’t when you’re on the ice with the Stanley Cup champions?

“I catch myself being a fan sometimes on the ice, just watching and seeing how cool and good they are,” prospect forward Gracyn Sawchyn said after Tuesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

In his second training camp with the Florida Panthers, even while being understandably starstruck from time to time, the 19-year-old center has really held his own among some of the league’s best.

“(I’m) a little more comfortable,” said Sawchyn. “Obviously still nervous, still learning, but trying to simplify my game a little bit and work on things that I’ll need for the next step.”

Any nerves the young Alberta native may have, they haven’t been noticed.

Logging 12:58 of ice time in the first game of the preseason doubleheader Sunday against the Nashville Predators, Sawchyn assisted on the Hunter St. Martin’s goal in Florida’s 3-2 win at Amerant Bank Arena.

“I never thought he was uncomfortable, like that would be thing last year,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “You’re going to see a young guy, not the biggest on the ice, but he’s a gamer. In one year, such an incredible difference in a young man at that age, he’s done really good work this summer.”

It's not the size of the dog in the fight, but rather the size of the fight in the dog.

In this case, maybe the size of the fight in the future Cat.

“I kind of have always been competitive, but I think as a smaller guy, I kind of need to get myself into those situations and show that being smaller is not going to be a problem at the next level,” said Sawchyn, who’s listed at 5-foot-11 and 155 pounds.

A second-round pick (63rd overall) of the Panthers in the 2023 NHL Draft, Sawchyn recorded 64 points (19 goals, 45 assists) in 54 games split between the Seattle Thunderbirds and Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2023-24 season.

Jumping to 64 from 58 points (18 goals, 40 assists) a season prior, Sawchyn is already champing at the bit to use what he’s gained this summer for a big season in the WHL.

“I’ll take a lot (from training camp) and definitely going back to juniors, I feel a step ahead,” said Sawchyn. “This gets me ready for my season too.”

