PREVIEW: Panthers host the Stars in final game of homestand

SUNRISE, Fla. – One more before the road.

Looking to pick up two points in the final game of their four-game homestand, the Florida Panthers (5-5-1) will host the Dallas Stars (6-3-2) on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena at 6 p.m. ET.

Nearly a year and a half since last playing each other in the United States, the two teams met in Finland in last year’s NHL Global Series – the Panthers taking both by scores of 6-4 and 4-2.

“They've been high end, I feel I play an offensive game, for a while,” Head coach Paul Maurice said of the Stars following the team’s skate at Baptist Health IcePlex. “Lots of skill, lots of speed up front, really good transition off their back end and a great goalie.”

Currently 1-1-1 on the homestand, the Panthers came up just short in their most recent game on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Rallying back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, goals from Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart earned the Panthers a point before the Ducks eventually took the game in the shootout, winning 3-2.

Expected to make his debut with the Panthers, defenseman Donovan Sebrango will draw in for Uvis Balinskis.

The 23-year-old appeared in two games for the Ottawa Senators this season before being claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Oct. 15.

“We need to get a look at him, so we understand his game with Dmitry’s (Kulikov) injury not short term,” said Maurice. “He is going to play games for us. The earlier that we can get him in and get an understanding of potential pairings for him, how much he has processed in terms of our defensive system, get an understanding where he's at. It's really important. We brought him in for a reason, we want to see him play.”

Forward Brad Marchand will also be back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game for personal reasons.

Picking up where he left off during last year’s Cup run, No. 63 leads the Panthers with 11 points (5G, 6A) in 10 games.

Sergei Bobrovsky will man the crease tonight for the Panthers.

In his career, Bobrovsky owns a 19-2-2 record and .922 save percentage against the Stars.

Coming in on a five-game point streak, the Stars fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.

Like the Panthers, the Stars have also dealt with early season injuries, including Roope Hintz and Matt Duchene, but still remain with plenty of talent.

“They're an elite, powerful team,” said Maurice. “They're dealing with what we're dealing with right now with some guys out, but that doesn't lessen some of the skill they have in their lineup.”

Leading the way for the Stars, forward Mikko Rantanen has registered a team-high 12 points (4G, 8A) in 11 games.

“He's a great player,” defenseman Seth Jones said of Rantanen. “He's smart. He finds ways to create offense for that team, whether it's five-on-five or power play, so keep a tight gap on him. That's what we do best of the team and as a D-core, but it's doing to be a shared effort.”

Atop the Stars in goals, Wyatt Johnston leads the team with six goals in 11 games.

Likely to be in net for Dallas, Jake Oettinger owns a 5-2-2 record, .913 save percentage, and 2.53 goals against average.

THEY SAID IT

“They're a pretty dangerous team. They've been in the Conference Finals the last three years for a reason.” – Seth Jones on the Dallas Stars

“We're looking for more speed in our offensive game. The idea would be not set plays that we're waiting to happen, but basic concepts that we can speed our game up. Our defensive game is built off that.” – Paul Maurice on playing with speed

FIVE CATS STATS

- Brad Marchand (4G-2A) and Mackie Samoskevich (1G-5A) both lead the team with six points at home this season.

- Sam Reinhart has 14 points (8G, 6A) in 17 games against the Stars

- The Panthers 2.00 goals against per games played at home ranks tied for second fewest in the NHL

- Gustav Forsling leads the team with a +4 plus/minus rating

- Five different Panthers have recorded a game-winning goal

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Stay tuned for more lineup information ahead of puck drop.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Oct. 27: D Tobias Bjornfot reassigned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 15: D Donovan Sebrango claimed off waivers from Ottawa

- Oct. 13: D Tobias Bjornfot recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Saturday, November 1 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; NHL App; SiriusXM 219 / App & Streaming 931

HURRICANE MELISSA RELIEF DRIVE

Fans are encouraged to donate needed supplies including water, flashlights, lanterns, tarps, bug repellent, sanitary items and Starlink satellite internet terminals to the collection bins on the Publix Plaza prior to the Panthers vs. Dallas Stars game. All supplies will be sent to Jamaica to assist in relief efforts.