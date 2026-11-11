‘A lot more goals in him’: Reinhart moves into 2nd on Panthers all-time goals list

89 of 199 goals as a Panther have come on the power play

Reino-Goals
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sam Reinhart keeps on climbing.

Cashing in on an empty net late in the third period of a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the sniper recorded his 199th goal with the Florida Panthers.

With that, he overtook Jonathan Huberdeau for second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

“He’s done nothing but score big goals for this franchise,” teammate Sam Bennett said of Reinhart, who’s already registered 10 goals this season. “That’s a huge accomplishment, and I’m sure that he’s got a lot more goals in him. He means a lot to this organization.”

One of the early key additions for Bill Zito after he took over as general manager of the Panthers, Reinhart has done nothing but score since being acquired in 2021.

Since putting on a Panthers sweater, Reinhart leads the team and ranks 12th the in the NHL in goals.

Of those 199 goals, 89 have come on the power play, which ranks second in the NHL in that span.

Celebrating his milestone, Reinhart posed after the win in Columbus with Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, who currently sits as the franchise’s all-time leader in goals with 286.

In the photo, Reinhart is holding up two fingers, while Barkov is flashing one.

“It's obviously pretty special,” Reinhart said of the achievement. “Still behind Cap in every other category, I'm sure.”

A model of goal-scoring consistency, Reinhart, who’s only in the third year of an eight-year extension signed in July of 2024, has lit the lamp at least 29 times in each of his first five full seasons with Florida.

In 2023,24, the 31-year-old scored a career-high 57 goals.

Of course, his lofty goal total doesn’t include his 32 clutch scores in the playoffs.

Playing a massive role in helping the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups, Reinhart scored the Cup-clinching goal in 2024 and four goals in the Cup-clinching game in 2025.

Both wins came against the Edmonton Oilers.

“More than you see on the ice,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Reinhart’s contributions.

Want to see "Reino" score No. 200 with the Panthers?

Click here to purchase tickets to Thursday's matchup with the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena.

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