PREVIEW: Panthers begin West Coast road trip in Anaheim

ANAHEIM – A chance to get one back.

Starting off their four-game road trip out west, the Florida Panthers (6-5-1) will take on the Anaheim Ducks (7-3-1) at Honda Center at 10 p.m. ET.

Meeting for the second and final time of the season, the Ducks took the first one in Florida with a 3-2 shootout win on Oct. 28.

“They move well in every zone, so being able to shut them down quick and be on top of them as soon as they get the puck,” A.J. Greer said of the Ducks following the team’s morning skate in Anaheim. “Then defensively just making sure that we know where they are at, because they get slippery in the D-zone.’

3-1-1 in their last five games, the Panthers will look to build off the 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

In the win, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves, including five during overtime.

Breaking the ice, before his eventual shootout winner, Brad Marchand picked up another point to bring his team-leading total to 12 (6G, 6A) in 11 games.

In his last four games, No. 63 has racked up six points (3G, 3A).

“Brings energy, brings positivity in the locker room, and always has a smile on his face,” Anton Lundell said of Marchand’s leadership off the ice.

A milestone game for Sam Reinhart, the 2025 Selke Finalist collected his 300th career goal in the win.

The goal also extended Reinhart’s goal streak to four games.

During that span, the 29-year-old has four goals and 18 shots.

I think Evan Rodrigues plays a certain way that's more akin to (Aleksander) Barkov, there's more give and go, and Sam can read off that play,” said Maurice. “I also think that Carter Verhaeghe has done a really good job hunting pucks and creating turnovers, and that's what's Sam (Reinhart) is so good at, he will read those plays.

Bobrovsky will get the start for the Panthers in net.

The Panther netminder owns a 11-6-1 record and .917 save percentage in his career against the Ducks.

On the home bench, the Ducks enter Tuesday’s tilt winners of three straight and five of their last six games.

In their most recent win, the Ducks defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1, as Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier each recorded a goal and an assist at Honda Center on Sunday.

Also making it onto the scoresheet, Leo Carlsson dished out his 11th assist of the year, good for sixth best in the NHL.

Leading the Ducks with 16 points (5G, 11A), the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has points in six straight games and in nine of his 11 games this season.

“Just what a year can do for a young man,” Maurice said of the next step he’s seen from Carlsson. “Little bit stronger, little bit faster, and a little bit more experience – when to make the play and when not to make the play.”

In net for the Ducks, Lukas Dostal is expected to get the start.

Dostal stopped 31 of 33 shots against the Panthers in the Oct. 28 meeting.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s something I really enjoy and I think it’s something that I can do in my position to make the world a better place.” – A.J. Greer on his recent hospital visit

“I'm just trying to keep up with him. I feel like I have a better chance to keep up with him on the ice than understanding his jokes in the locker room.” – Anton Lundell on Brad Marchand

FIVE CATS STATS

- Six different skaters collected a point against the Ducks on Oct. 28

- Anton Lundell has a career +7 plus/minus rating against the Ducks

- Jeff Petry has 14 (6G, 8A) points in 30 career games against the Ducks

- Anton Lundell and Mackie Samoskevich lead the team with two power play goals this season

- Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 36 shots

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

FORWARDS

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe - Evan Rodrigues - Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist - Sam Bennett - Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer - Cole Schwindt - Noah Gregor

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola - Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango - Jeff Petry

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Oct. 27: D Tobias Bjornfot reassigned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 15: D Donovan Sebrango claimed off waivers from Ottawa

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Tuesday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here