Panthers Prospect Report: November 3, 2023

Welcome to another addition of the Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Sandis Vilmanis

The Panthers 2022 fifth-round pick (157th overall) looks to be taking the next step in his second season with the Sarnia Sting.

Vilmanis has been finding his teammates early and often this season with 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists) through 13 games in the OHL.