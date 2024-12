Panthers Prospect Report: December 24, 2024

It’s a holiday edition of the Florida Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Wilmer Skoog

The Swedish forward has been on fire as of late.

In his last 10 games, Skoog has tallied at a point-per-game pace, registering 10 points (four goals, six assists) for the Charlotte Checkers.

Skating in his second pro season, Skoog ranks tied for fourth in points (16) and fourth in assists (10) on Charlotte.