Zito talks Panthers handling adversity to start season in Q&A with NHL.com

SUNRISE, Fla. -- After a surprising run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers are off to a strong start this season.

Panthers general manager Bill Zito feels fortunate that’s the case.

After losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the best-of-7 Final last spring, the Panthers had to overcome a rash of injuries to begin this season.

They’ve done that, so far. The Panthers (13-7-1) are second in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the first-place Boston Bruins.

“We will take it,” Zito told NHL.com. “There have been some hiccups as just about every team does. But the margins are narrow and the gap between second and ninth is two or three points. It is still early.”

Florida was without three of its top players to start the season. Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour missed the first 16 games following surgery. Center Sam Bennett was out due to a lower-body injury to begin the season -- and then was hurt upon his return Oct. 30 against Boston.

Knowing Ekblad and Montour would miss substantial time following the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and after losing veteran defensemen Radko Gudas and Marc Staal in free agency, the Panthers signed several free-agent defensemen, including Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov.

Uvis Balinskis, a defenseman who’d played in Europe, was signed during the playoffs.

Zito’s foresight helped bridge the gap until Ekblad and Montour returned earlier this month.

Now fully healthy, the Panthers look to build on a strong start to the season.

Zito sat down with NHL.com to talk about how their depth helped the Panthers overcome those key injuries, Sam Reinhart’s hot start and future with the team, and why he thought Paul Maurice was the right coach for this group.

Are you surprised at all by the Panthers quick start this season, considering the injuries?

“We had the luxury of planning because we knew two of them would be out. The silver lining to that is Balinskis gets his chance and we see he’s a pretty good player. We also found out that we have some defensive depth. We all know we will need it. It is one thing to plan and it is another to see these guys step up. The new guys warmed up pretty quickly. You expect an adjustment period, but they came in hungry and ready to play.”

How pleased have you been with the Ekman-Larsson signing (one year, $2.25 million on July 1) and his play (five goals, six assists, 22:36 average ice time in 20 games)?

“We have been very lucky, blessed and fortunate to see so many players come here and flourish, have career years. Look at Carter Verhaeghe, Anthony Duclair, Alex Wennberg, Gustav Forsling. There are so many more. It is a pretty significant number of guys -- and they are all different players, different personalities. That starts with the coaches. It has been unbelievable. Even some of the guys who were here got better. For ‘OEL,’ he’s a pretty good player, right? He’s a puck-moving defenseman and has fit right in.’’

Reinhart is off to a terrific start (team-leading 13 goals, 25 points) and can be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Have talks on a new contract started?

“Sam is a guy we would like to keep around. I am thrilled with the production and very happy for him. He works awfully hard and does so many little things for our team. He is a great leader and is a great person. It has been fun to see him get off to this start. He’s a pretty good hockey player. Last year he was snake-bitten but he is off to a great start.’’