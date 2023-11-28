Latest News

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers shut out Senators

Bobrovsky makes 20 saves, Barkov has 3 assists for Florida

Recap: Florida Panthers @ Ottawa Senators 11.27.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Sam Reinhart scored twice for the Florida Panthers in a 5-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday.

Reinhart has scored 15 goals this season, which is tied for the NHL lead with Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Aleksander Barkov had three assists, and Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (13-7-1), who had lost two straight (outscored 6-1). Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves.

Joonas Korpisalo, who missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury, made 33 saves for the Senators (8-9-0), who have lost two in a row.

Reinhart gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal with one-timer from the low slot off a bumper pass from Matthew Tkachuk.

Reinhart then made it 2-0 with another power-play goal at 5:59 of the second period. He finished a wraparound into an open net after Korpisalo misplayed a dump-in behind the net.

Ottawa coach D.J. Smith challenged the play for offside, but the call on the ice was confirmed after a video review, resulting in a delay of game penalty. On the ensuing power play, Bennett made it 3-0 at 7:09 after he made a move around Travis Hamonic in the bottom of the left circle and scored in tight with a backhand.

The Panthers went 3-for-7 on the power play. The Senators were 0-for-6.

Carter Verhaeghe pushed it 4-0 at 11:59 of the third period when he beat Korpisalo glove side with a one-timer from the left hash marks during a 4-on-4.

Eetu Luostarinen made it 5-0 final at 16:32, sliding a shot into an open net past an unsuspecting Korpisalo after Artem Zub tripped and lost the puck behind the net.