‘Our road game isn’t something that we fear’: Panthers ready to begin ECF at MSG

FORT LAUDERDALE – Anytime, anywhere, anyplace.

That’s how the Florida Panthers feel as they prepare for their next challenge.

After taking down the Boston Bruins in six games in the Eastern Conference Second Round, the Panthers, who clinched that series on the road in Game 6, will now head to the world-famous Madison Square Garden to take on the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Game 1 of the series will kick off on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

“It's a loud building,” defenseman Niko Mikkola, who spent the second half of last season with the Blueshirts, said following Monday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “We all know that it's a special place to play hockey. I don't think there's anything better than playing against New York right now.”

Even though the Panthers won’t have home-ice advantage to start a series for the first time in this year’s playoffs, taking the ice in an unfamiliar barn or hearing boos from opposing fans doesn’t rattle them.

In fact, they love it.

“It's a good time, everybody's in a good mood, especially in the playoffs,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “Getting on the road is nice. I don't feel any more comfortable going on the road. If you're asking me, I take seven home games all day long, but our road game isn't something that we fear.”

Continuing their road success from the regular season in which they finished tied with the Dallas Stars for the lead league with 26 road wins, the Panthers have posted a 4-1 road record through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“Everybody is getting along very well, so it's always fun to go out the road,” said Mikkola. “I think we like to play like a little underdog hockey, so I think that's been good.”

In the past two playoffs, Florida holds a 12-2 record on the road against Eastern Conference teams.

Over that span, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been particularly unfazed by opposing environments, owning a 11-1 record, 2.10 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

I guess when you’re in the zone, “Bob!” and “Boo!” don’t sound too much different.

“Your game doesn't change at all,” said Maurice. “These guys like hanging out guys like hanging out with each other, so it's a good place. I do believe in a routine. Like you want to be able to not be distracted by things, so when unusual things happen over the course of your day, you get a fire alarm, the bus doesn't show up, it doesn't faze you a whole lot.”

Consistency is key.

Leading the Panthers in playoff scoring over the last two seasons, forward Matthew Tkachuk has racked up 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) and a +14 plus/minus rating in 14 games on the road, and 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 13 games at Amerant Bank Arena.

To be the best, you have to beat the best, and the Panthers are up for the challenge.

During the regular season, the Panthers split their two battles in the Big Apple. After Sam Reinhart scored twice in a 4-2 win on March 4, the Rangers got their revenge a few weeks later when Artemi Panarin tied the game late and then scored in the shootout to hand Florida a 4-3 loss on March 23.

The Rangers went on to win the Metropolitan Division, while the Panthers won the Atlantic.

“They (the Rangers) were best team in the regular season, so it's going to be a big challenge,” said captain Aleksander Barkov. “They have a lot of good offensive players and overall good lineup, so it's going to be a big challenge for us, but I think we're ready for that.”

Even when the Panthers are on the road, there’s still a party going on in South Florida.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap for information on upcoming watch parties.