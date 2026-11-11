RECAP: Panthers end road trip on a high note with win over the Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS – That’s more like it.

Closing out their road trip in a positive way, the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Behind a 37 save performance from Jacob Markstrom, the Panthers improved to 10-7-2.

“The style of game more than anything else,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the win. “I loved the way we played.”

Neither team giving up much in the first period, the game remained scoreless after the first 20 minutes.

An even first frame, the Panthers had just one more shot than the Blue Jackets, outshooting the host team 10-9.

Breaking the ice early into the second period, Sam Bennett put in a feed from Anton Lundell on the power play to make it 1-0 at 2:00.