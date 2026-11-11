RECAP: Panthers end road trip on a high note with win over the Blue Jackets

Markstrom makes 37 saves in win

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

COLUMBUS – That’s more like it.

Closing out their road trip in a positive way, the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Behind a 37 save performance from Jacob Markstrom, the Panthers improved to 10-7-2.

“The style of game more than anything else,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the win. “I loved the way we played.”

Neither team giving up much in the first period, the game remained scoreless after the first 20 minutes.

An even first frame, the Panthers had just one more shot than the Blue Jackets, outshooting the host team 10-9.

Breaking the ice early into the second period, Sam Bennett put in a feed from Anton Lundell on the power play to make it 1-0 at 2:00.

Sam Bennett opens the scoring in Columbus with a power-play goal.

Less than three minutes later, the Panthers got another.

Putting the Panthers ahead 2-0 at 4:17, Lars Eller buried a pass from Carter Verhaeghe who won a puck battle before dishing it over to the first year Panther.

Lars Eller extends Florida's lead to 2-0 in the second period at Columbus.

Cutting the lead in half for the Blue Jackets, Ivan Provorov got one through in traffic to make it 2-1 with 18 seconds left in the second period.

Scoring a huge third period goal while four-on-four, Bennett got his second of the game by Cam Talbot at 14:29 to give the Panthers a 3-1 lead.

Assisting on the goal, Aaron Ekblad picked up his second helper of the game.

Sam Bennett's second goal of the game extends Florida's lead to 3-1 in the third period.

“Like many others, a really good game today,” Markstrom said of Ekblad. “A nice night for him to contribute as well. He’s a great player.”

Icing the game at 17:44, Sam Reinhart hit the empty net to give the Panthers the 4-1 win.

His 199th career goal with the Panthers, Reinhart became second all-time in goals scored in franchise history, passing Jonathan Huberdeau.

“It's obviously pretty special,” Reinhart said of the milestone. “Still behind Cap in every other category I'm sure.”

THEY SAID IT

"It was steady. Really steady from the start." – Sam Reinhart on Jacob Markstrom’s game

“It was obviously big. We didn't love our two games before this, so this was a big bounce back win.” – Sam Bennett on win

“More than you see on the ice. One of the leaders now for sure. Just everything that comes out of his mouth on the bench is bang on, it’s gold.” – Paul Maurice on Sam Reinhart

CATS STATS

- Aaron Ekblad recorded his 68th career multi-point game.

- The Panthers have scored a power play goal in seven of the last eight games.

- Seth Jones had a game-high six blocked shots.

- Matthew Tkachuk (one assist) extended his point streak against the Blue Jackets to 16 games.

- Anton Lundell registered two assists.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Back home for one.

The Panthers will host the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

To buy tickets, click HERE.

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