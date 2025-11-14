NOTEBOOK: Milestone Night; Reinhart heating up

FORT LAUDERDALE – A night to remember.

Improving to 9-7-1 with a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers collected more than one puck out of the net.

Every goal a milestone.

Every moment something to remember.

“We were picking up pucks every goal pretty much,” Eetu Luostarinen smiled after the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Friday. “It’s great to see the guys getting these achievements.”

Starting the milestone night, Evan Rodrigues recorded his 100th career goal in the first period.

Following up in the second period, Gustav Forsling’s assist on Cole Schwindt’s goal gave the Swedish blueliner his 200th career point.

Also burying his 100th career goal, Seth Jones hit the mark in the third period on the power play.

Entering the night with 998 points and on an eight-game point streak, the “Marchy magic” was on display once again.

Assisting on the Jones goal to reach 999 points, Marchand found Luostarinen with the net empty to become the 102nd player in NHL history to reach the feat.