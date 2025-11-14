NOTEBOOK: Milestone Night; Reinhart heating up

Latest updates from Friday's practice at Baptist Health IcePlex

SOCIAL_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – A night to remember.

Improving to 9-7-1 with a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers collected more than one puck out of the net.

Every goal a milestone.

Every moment something to remember.

“We were picking up pucks every goal pretty much,” Eetu Luostarinen smiled after the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Friday. “It’s great to see the guys getting these achievements.”

Starting the milestone night, Evan Rodrigues recorded his 100th career goal in the first period.

Following up in the second period, Gustav Forsling’s assist on Cole Schwindt’s goal gave the Swedish blueliner his 200th career point.

Also burying his 100th career goal, Seth Jones hit the mark in the third period on the power play.

Entering the night with 998 points and on an eight-game point streak, the “Marchy magic” was on display once again.

Assisting on the Jones goal to reach 999 points, Marchand found Luostarinen with the net empty to become the 102nd player in NHL history to reach the feat.

Luostarinen makes it 6-3 on a pass from Marchand against the Capitals.

“We all celebrate together,” said Marchand. “It feels pretty incredible to be part of a group that enjoys each other as much as we do and is as close as we are. It makes these moments that much more special.”

Hoping to carry over some the magic of Thursday night into the Battle of Florida, the Panthers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena at 5 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click here.

TARASOV EARNS FIRST WIN AS A PANTHER

A well-earned first win.

Making 37 saves, including 10 high-danger stops, Daniil Tarasov helped drive the Panthers to the win against the Capitals.

“He had a big number of pucks on him last night and he gets to really feel like he was a driver in that one, very important,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We haven’t given the poor fellow a chance, we just hadn’t scored in front of him. He was really good last night and he gets to enjoy it.”

Owning a .902 save percentage and 2.60 goals against average this season, Tarasov has held opponents to three or less goals in all five of his starts.

With a 30+ save performance, the win can be celebrated on and off the ice.

Using the Chick-fil-A app to redeem, fans receive a FREE 8-count nugget entree at select South Florida Chick-fil-A locations after the Panthers make 30+ saves at home!

REINHART HEATING UP

Inevitable.

Finding the back of the net at will as of late, Sam Reinhart has eight goals in the last nine games.

In Thursday’s win over the Capitals, the two-way, goal-scoring forward sounded the horn twice at Amerant Bank Arena on one of the league’s best goaltenders this year in Logan Thompson.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, Thompson entered with a 1.56 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

“It’s always going to be tough making plays,” Reinhart said after the win. “In a game like that, where both teams check so well, the simpler you can play, the better.”

Reinhart makes it 4-2 against the Capitals.

PRACTICE LINES

FORWARDS

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe – Evan Rodrigues – Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist – Sam Bennett – Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer – Cole Schwindt – Luke Kunin

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango – Jeff Petry

GOALTENDERS

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

News Feed

Territory Talk: Marchand hits 1,000 points (Ep. 375)

Bench clears in celebration for Marchand’s 1,000th point

Florida Panthers to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 15

Marchand's work ethic, fear of slowing down pushed him to 1,000 points

RECAP: Panthers 6, Capitals 3

Florida Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Records 1,000th NHL Point

Tkachuk making good progress, closing in on return to skating

PREVIEW: Panthers kick off homestand vs. Capitals

Florida Panthers Limited Edition Back-To-Back Stanley Cup Championship Coffee Table Book ‘Reign Red’ on Sale Thursday, Nov. 13

Tkachuk brothers launch new weekly podcast ‘Wingmen’

STAT PACK: Marchand extends goal streak in win over Vegas

What’s Brewing: Panthers begin five-game homestand

Florida Panthers Launch Fifth Season of ‘Panthers Kids Club,’ Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 2

PREVIEW: Panthers close out road trip in Vegas

Florida Panthers Announce Military Appreciation Nights on Thursday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, March 24

RECAP: Sharks 3, Panthers 1

Gadjovich expected to miss three months