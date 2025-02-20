‘Means so much to us’: Panthers visit Broward Health

By Rob Darragh
FORT LAUDERDALE – Bringing joy on and off the ice.

On Jan. 31, the Florida Panthers made visits to five different hospitals in South Florida to spread some cheer and spend time with patients and staff.

With players split up into groups, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Nate Schmidt, and Matthew Tkachuk stopped by Broward Health to partake in floor hockey, video games, and put their artistic skills to the test making Valentine’s Day-themed arts and crafts.

“That kind of socialization and people that they look up to role models in our community is the best thing for healing for our patients and we are we are really so thankful,” said Jenna Merlucci, the Vice President of Heart & Vascular Services at Broward Health. “There's nothing more special than seeing how our kids react to the players, and of course Stanley.”

As much as the day means to patients, it’s just as special to the players.

In just a couple hours of interactions, a lifetime of memories can be created.

“It goes a long way for both of us,” said Reinhart. “I still have a photo booth picture in the dash of my car that I've had for two years from a hospital visit two years ago. It's kind of little moments that we even take for a long time. It's just an hour or two out of their day, out of their year, that they're going to remember.”

Fortunate enough to play the greatest sport in the world, the hospital visits provide a perspective far greater than anything that happens on the ice.

“It's super emotional hearing that from a 9-year-old, like what he's going through,” said Tkachuk. “We just have no idea what some of these kids have to go through on a day-to-day basis and for myself and the rest of my teammates to come here today and just put a smile on their faces for even a little bit of the day, that means so much to us.”

To read about Aleksander Barkov’s trip to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital, click HERE.

