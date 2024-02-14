Lundell working to bring energy and effort to every shift in third NHL season

SUNRISE, Fla. -- This young Finn doesn’t need too much of an introduction.

At just 21 years old, second-year center Anton Lundell appeared in 21 games for the Florida Panthers during their run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, notching two goals and eight assists.

Now in his third season, Lundell, who turned 22 in October, is still the youngest player on Florida’s active roster and is working diligently to replicate the impact he made last season.

“Three years goes fast, but a lot has happened,” Lundell said of diving head-first into the NHL. “I’ve improved so much in the small details both in my game and as a person. Coming from Finland and not knowing anything about America to now, I know the area very well and what to do. Both sides of me as a player has grown a lot, and me as a person even more.”

Lundell - also known as “Lundy” around the locker room -- was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and put up 18 goals and 26 assists in an electric first season in the NHL in 2021-22.

In his third season, Lundell continues to make strides as he works to fine-tune his overall game.

Last month, he was given a chance to showcase his growth during a three-game stint in which he filled in for injured captain Aleksander Barkov, a fellow Finn, as the Panthers’ top-line center.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Lundell said he enjoyed being put to the test.

“(Barkov) is a big piece of our team,” he said. “It was an opportunity for me and some other guys to step up. I try to do my best and show everyone I can play well no matter what the situation is.”