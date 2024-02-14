Lundell working to bring energy and effort to every shift in third NHL season

22-year-old former first-round pick still learning a lot during his third season in the NHL

Anton Lundell
By Ruby Hellstrom
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. -- This young Finn doesn’t need too much of an introduction.

At just 21 years old, second-year center Anton Lundell appeared in 21 games for the Florida Panthers during their run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, notching two goals and eight assists.

Now in his third season, Lundell, who turned 22 in October, is still the youngest player on Florida’s active roster and is working diligently to replicate the impact he made last season.

“Three years goes fast, but a lot has happened,” Lundell said of diving head-first into the NHL. “I’ve improved so much in the small details both in my game and as a person. Coming from Finland and not knowing anything about America to now, I know the area very well and what to do. Both sides of me as a player has grown a lot, and me as a person even more.”

Lundell - also known as “Lundy” around the locker room -- was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and put up 18 goals and 26 assists in an electric first season in the NHL in 2021-22.

In his third season, Lundell continues to make strides as he works to fine-tune his overall game.

Last month, he was given a chance to showcase his growth during a three-game stint in which he filled in for injured captain Aleksander Barkov, a fellow Finn, as the Panthers’ top-line center.

Reflecting on the opportunity, Lundell said he enjoyed being put to the test.

“(Barkov) is a big piece of our team,” he said. “It was an opportunity for me and some other guys to step up. I try to do my best and show everyone I can play well no matter what the situation is.”

Lundell scores off a Reinhart backhand feed.

Just past the halfway point of the 2023-24 season, Lundell has produced four goals and 14 assists in 48 games while also amassing a +7 plus/minus rating as the team’s primary third-line center.

Getting more and more comfortable in Florida’s forecheck-heavy system, Lundell, whether he’s piling up points or not, tries to support his teammates through his endless energy and intensity.

“I keep doing my best every day and show everything I can do -- trying to bring positive energy to the team and to the guys,” said Lundell, who’s always sporting a big smile off the ice. “When they see me try to do my best, I hope it gives them even more energy to do even better.”

With 30 regular-season games left, the importance of mental toughness is a key contributor to success both on and off the ice, something the Panthers recently showcased when the powered through a four-game losing streak in between win streaks of nine and four games, respectively.

Reflecting on that mind-over-matter mentality and the importance of belief, Lundell believes that the Panthers already have enough success to fall back on if times ever get tough down the road.  

“We had a lot of confidence when we had our winning streak,” he said. “We just need to believe in ourselves and in our group and believe that good things will happen when we play our way.”

Preparing for another long playoff run and hoping to play hockey deep into the summer for the second straight campaign, it’s clear that both the Lundell and the Panthers are hungry for more.

“[Last year’s Stanley Cup Final] was an experience,” said Lundell, who already has 30 career playoff games under his belt. “Even though we lost, I learned a lot. It’s something I bring with me every day and hopefully we get a new chance to make the Finals again and go for the Cup.”

