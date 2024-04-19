INJURY: Ekblad ‘ready to go’ for Game 1 vs. Lightning

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers will have a key piece back on their blue line when they kick off their first-round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Out since April 2 with an undisclosed injury, defenseman Aaron Ekblad was deemed “ready to go” for Game 1 by head coach Paul Maurice following Friday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

“He would’ve played last game had it been a playoff game,” Maurice said.

In 51 games this season, Ekblad has produced 18 points (four goals, 14 assists), 85 hits and 59 blocks while averaging 20:52 of ice time per tilt. When he was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Panthers also boasted a 58.59% share of expected goals, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

A true warrior during the run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, Ekblad registered eight points (two goals, six assists) in 20 playoff games while battling through various injuries, including an upper-body injury that required offseason surgery and kept him out of the first 16 games this year.

“Broken bones, muscle tears, separated shoulders, ankle sprains, those are the hard things,” Maurice said. “It really sets a standard going forward of what players are willing to do and a trust between them that they’re willing to sacrifice.”

In addition to Ekblad, fellow defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was also on the ice for today’s practice and looks ready to go for the playoffs after missing the regular-season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an injury.

Puck drop for Game 1 between the Cats and Bolts will be at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For a full schedule, tickets and more, visit FloridaPanthers.com/Playoffs.