INJURY: Ekblad ‘ready to go’ for Game 1 vs. Lightning

Cats will have a healthy blue line heading into their series with the Bolts

Ekblad-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers will have a key piece back on their blue line when they kick off their first-round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Out since April 2 with an undisclosed injury, defenseman Aaron Ekblad was deemed “ready to go” for Game 1 by head coach Paul Maurice following Friday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

“He would’ve played last game had it been a playoff game,” Maurice said.

In 51 games this season, Ekblad has produced 18 points (four goals, 14 assists), 85 hits and 59 blocks while averaging 20:52 of ice time per tilt. When he was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Panthers also boasted a 58.59% share of expected goals, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

A true warrior during the run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, Ekblad registered eight points (two goals, six assists) in 20 playoff games while battling through various injuries, including an upper-body injury that required offseason surgery and kept him out of the first 16 games this year.

“Broken bones, muscle tears, separated shoulders, ankle sprains, those are the hard things,” Maurice said. “It really sets a standard going forward of what players are willing to do and a trust between them that they’re willing to sacrifice.”

In addition to Ekblad, fellow defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was also on the ice for today’s practice and looks ready to go for the playoffs after missing the regular-season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an injury.

Puck drop for Game 1 between the Cats and Bolts will be at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For a full schedule, tickets and more, visit FloridaPanthers.com/Playoffs.

News Feed

Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule for Round One vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Panthers ‘dying for that chance to win’ after trip to Cup Final last season

2024 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND BEGINS SATURDAY

Territory Talk: Cats win the Atlantic (Ep. 294)

STATS: Forsling’s eye-popping plus/minus rating

RECAP: Panthers 5, Maple Leafs 2

PREVIEW: Panthers ‘going to go for it’ in Game 82 vs. Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky ‘still developing’ at 35, remains among NHL’s elite for Panthers

NOTEBOOK: Ekblad, Verhaeghe practice; Planning for Game 82

Florida Panthers and General Manager Bill Zito Agree to Multi-Year Extension

Just like the players, Panthers fans preparing for playoffs

PROSPECTS: Devine wins second NCAA title with Denver

RECAP: Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers host Sabres, try to secure home-ice advantage 

Florida Panthers to Host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 13

Territory Talk: Anton Lundell (Ep. 293)

U.S. Finalizes Management Staff For NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Wilmer Skoog