Florida Panthers Acquire Goaltender Jacob Markstrom and Forward Angus Crookshank

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Evan Rodrigues, forward Jesper Boqvist and forward Ben Steeves.

“Jacob is an established veteran leader in this league who possesses size and a relentless drive to win,” said Zito. “We are excited for him to compete alongside our established group and return to South Florida.”

“We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to Evan and Jesper for their contributions to our organization,” said Zito.

Markstrom, 36, appeared in 44 contests between the pipes for the New Jersey Devils in 2025-26, posting a 23-19-1 record and one shutout.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound native of Gavle, Sweden has accumulated a 264-231-64 record over 578 career NHL games with New Jersey (2024-25 to 2025-26), the Calgary Flames (2020-21 to 2023-24), the Vancouver Canucks (2013-14 to 2019-20) and Florida (2010-11 to 2013-14). Since the 2019-20 season, Markstrom ranks in the top five among NHL goaltenders in games played (T-4: 349), time on ice (4: 20424:38) and shutouts (T-5: 22).

Markstrom was named a Vezina Trophy finalist after posting a .922 save percentage and a league-leading nine shutouts in 2021-22 with Calgary along with a 37-15-9 record. He also was named to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, the 2022 NHL Second All-Star Team and he has produced nine consecutive campaigns with at least 20 wins. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Markstrom has appeared in 31 games between New Jersey, Vancouver and Calgary logging a cumulative .911 save percentage and two shutouts.

Markstrom has competed in 165 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Rochester (2010-11), San Antonio (2011-12 to 2013-14) and Utica (2014-15 to 2015-16), posting an 84-65-12 record. In 2014-15, his 1.88 goals against average ranked second among AHL netminders while his .934 save percentage ranked third. He was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month in February 2014 and again in October 2015, representing Utica at the AHL All-Star Game that season.

Prior to his North American career, Markstrom spent three seasons (2007-08 to 2009-10) with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he led the league in shutouts (5), goals against average (2.01) and save percentage (.927) during the 2009-10 campaign. He was named the Swedish Goalie of the Year and the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year.

On the international stage, Markstrom backstopped Sweden at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, posting a 2-1-0 record, .936 save percentage and 1.97 goals against average over three games. He has competed in the 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2025 IIHF World Championships, earning a gold medal with Sweden in 2013 and bronze in 2010 and 2025. Markstrom also captured silver (2009) and bronze (2010) at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

Markstrom was originally selected by Florida in the second round (31st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

Crookshank, 26, netted a goal in eight games with the Devils 2025-26, also skating in 60 AHL games with the Utica Comets where he led the team with 24 goals and ranked second in points (24-12-36).

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia has appeared in 29 NHL games across three seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2023-24 to 2024-25) and New Jersey (2025-26), posting five points (3-2-5). Across seven AHL seasons with Belleville (2020-21, 2022-23 to 2024-25) and Utica (2025-26), Crookshank has amassed 185 points (101-84-185) in 262 career games. He was named to the AHL All-Star Game in 2023-24.

Prior to his professional career, Crookshank skated in 90 games over three seasons with the NCAA’s University of New Hampshire Wildcats, producing 63 points (35-28-63). He was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team in 2020-21 after leading UNH in goals scored.

Crookshank was originally selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

2026-27 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are available now! Click here to learn more. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.