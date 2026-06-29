‘It was a great first day’: Panthers’ 2026 Development Camp gets underway

Prospects take in South Florida on the ice and beach

DSC04806
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Day 1 of development camp is in the books. 

Kicking off this week, 24 prospects of the Florida Panthers, including some non-drafted invitees, took the ice at Baptist Health IcePlex for their first on-ice session on Monday 

A smaller group than past camps, this year’s attendees will get plenty of one-on-one time with the coaching staff. 

“It’s a more intimate group and that was done on purpose for us to get to know the kids a little bit faster, more intimate relationships to get to know them,” said Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear, who runs the camp. “Honestly you can teach a lot better, have more reps, and more one-on-one conversations. You want to take this week as an important time to get certain concepts and how we do things here. It was a great first day.” 

For both new and returning prospects, the Panther way is being instilled for all players.

“Anytime you put the jersey on, the Florida Panther logo, I think it's important to understand how we do things and how we play,” said Kinnear. “If we can help these kids to be a little bit more efficient on the ice… that's going to help them whatever program they go to. That's what coaching is about, to help an individual take another step while still understanding how we do things here.” 

Amongst the first-time camp goers with the Panthers are Jonas Kemps, Ben Hrebik, Simas Ignatavicius, Cole Zurawski, Vilho Vanhatalo, James Mackey, Ryder Cali, Reegan Hiscock and Emil Pieniniemi. 

“First of all, just meet coaches, meet the staff, get to know them, and meet the other prospects,” Ignatavicius said of the week, the Panthers’ 2026 second round (40th overall) pick. “I think it's important to start just on a good note and obviously improve, learn from it. I'm sure that I can from this camp. I can learn a lot from coaches, other players too, and hopefully improve my game.” 

While hockey is the priority, getting to experience South Florida is also a big part of the week. 

After hockey, what’s better than the beach? 

“Yesterday when I got here, I went with Ryder Cali and other guys,” Ignatavicius said. “We went to the beach a little swim, so that was pretty cool. It's nice weather here. Can't really complain.” 

Tough to beat Florida. 

“Everything in Florida is the best place in the world pretty much,” said Louis-Antoine Denault, the Panthers’ 2026 seventh-round (217th overall) pick. “I know we're going to play golf. We're going to the beach, so that's going to be a lot of fun.” 

Before the players have their team bonding outside the rink and take in South Florida, fans can catch all on-ice sessions at Baptist Health IcePlex (subject to change).   

DEVELOPMENT CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE  

  • Tuesday, June 30: On ice session (full group) 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 
  • Wednesday, July 1: On ice session (full group) 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 
  • Thursday, July 2: 3v3 scrimmage (full group) 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. 

Click HERE for full development camp roster.

Related Content

Shamar Moses Q&A: ‘I’m just super pumped to bring it this year’

Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

‘The Cayman Kid’: Ryder Cali’s unique path to becoming a Panthers draft pick

From pizza to Panthers: How Simas Ignatavicius landed with Florida

News Feed

Florida Panthers Acquire Goaltender Akira Schmid

Shamar Moses Q&A: ‘I’m just super pumped to bring it this year’

Florida Panthers Acquire Rights to Defenseman Radko Gudas

Florida Panthers Games to Air on 'The Spot — South Florida,' Reaching Fans from the Keys to the Treasure Coast

Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

From pizza to Panthers: How Simas Ignatavicius landed with Florida

Florida Panthers Select Six Players at 2026 NHL Draft

‘The Cayman Kid’: Ryder Cali’s unique path to becoming a Panthers draft pick

Panthers look to find more ‘tremendous value’ in late rounds of the NHL Draft

‘You feel that energy in the air’: Fans fill Baptist Health IcePlex for 2026 NHL Draft Watch Party

Panthers 2026 NHL Draft Preview: Picks, Party & More!

Florida Panthers Announce Four-Game 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Garnet Hathaway and 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Selection

2024 Draft Check-In: Panthers prospects put to test in pro leagues

2025 Draft Check-In: Late-round picks making big strides for Panthers

Florida Panthers Announce Additional Stop on Summer Reading Tour at Kendale Lakes Library

Panthers ‘not done’ after trade for Brady Tkachuk, GM says 

‘I just wish the season started tomorrow’: Panthers introduce Brady Tkachuk