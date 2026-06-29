‘It was a great first day’: Panthers’ 2026 Development Camp gets underway

“Anytime you put the jersey on, the Florida Panther logo, I think it's important to understand how we do things and how we play,” said Kinnear. “If we can help these kids to be a little bit more efficient on the ice… that's going to help them whatever program they go to. That's what coaching is about, to help an individual take another step while still understanding how we do things here.”

Amongst the first-time camp goers with the Panthers are Jonas Kemps, Ben Hrebik, Simas Ignatavicius, Cole Zurawski, Vilho Vanhatalo, James Mackey, Ryder Cali, Reegan Hiscock and Emil Pieniniemi.

“First of all, just meet coaches, meet the staff, get to know them, and meet the other prospects,” Ignatavicius said of the week, the Panthers’ 2026 second round (40th overall) pick. “I think it's important to start just on a good note and obviously improve, learn from it. I'm sure that I can from this camp. I can learn a lot from coaches, other players too, and hopefully improve my game.”

While hockey is the priority, getting to experience South Florida is also a big part of the week.

After hockey, what’s better than the beach?

“Yesterday when I got here, I went with Ryder Cali and other guys,” Ignatavicius said. “We went to the beach a little swim, so that was pretty cool. It's nice weather here. Can't really complain.”

Tough to beat Florida.

“Everything in Florida is the best place in the world pretty much,” said Louis-Antoine Denault, the Panthers’ 2026 seventh-round (217th overall) pick. “I know we're going to play golf. We're going to the beach, so that's going to be a lot of fun.”

Before the players have their team bonding outside the rink and take in South Florida, fans can catch all on-ice sessions at Baptist Health IcePlex (subject to change).

DEVELOPMENT CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 30: On ice session (full group) 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 1: On ice session (full group) 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 2: 3v3 scrimmage (full group) 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Click HERE for full development camp roster.