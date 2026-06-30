Florida Panthers & Amazon Launch Second Season of ‘Celebration of Arts’ Program

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers and Amazon announced today the launch of the second season of ‘Celebration of Arts’ program, encouraging local artists to create original pieces that highlight Florida Panthers hockey and South Florida’s vibrant culture and landscape.

The final collection of artwork will be featured on the walls of the Suite Level at Amerant Bank Arena, offering patrons a unique experience while enjoying a hockey game or concert. Last year, the program received over 500 submissions with more than 45 original pieces selected and displayed on the Suite Level. Selected artists may also list their artwork for sale with 100% of proceeds going directly to the artist.

Submissions must be a minimum of 11" x 14" and a maximum of 48" x 72" (portrait or landscape orientation). A committee will review all entries and select the final pieces for display at Amerant Bank Arena.

For more information or to submit, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ArtistShowcase.

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