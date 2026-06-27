From pizza to Panthers: How Simas Ignatavicius landed with Florida

Panthers' second-round pick is only fourth Lithuanian to be drafted into NHL

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By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. – If it wasn’t for pizza, Simas Ignatavicius might never have played hockey.

With rinks few and far between in his native Lithuania, it was a trip to the mall that ignited his passion for the game.

“We only have maybe three or four ice rinks, and all the other rinks are inside malls,” Ignatavicius said. “I was just having a pizza with my dad one day [at the mall], and there was a practice going on. I saw, for the first time in my life, someone skating on [ice] skates and playing the puck. I was like, ‘I would like to try that.’ That’s how I started playing hockey. So, yeah, thanks to pizza.”

Taken by the Florida Panthers in the second round (40th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday at KeyBank Center, Ignatavicius can’t help but smile while recalling how a few slices have now landed him on a path to playing in the NHL.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’m very grateful for this chance and opportunity.”

Forging a one-of-a-kind journey to South Florida, Ignatavicius, who goes by “Iggy” in the locker room, was born to Lithuanian parents in Memphis, Tennessee. But long before he could develop a southern drawl, his family moved back to Europe when he was only a few years old.

Growing up in an athletic household, his father, Mantas, played professional basketball for roughly 15 years.

“I’d bring him to practice,” Mantas said. “He’d say, ‘Hey, it’s too slow. I just want to go back to hockey.’”

In the end, his son’s persistence paid off.

At the age of 12, Ignatavicius received an offer to play hockey in Switzerland, which meant he’d have to leave home.

It was then that his father started to believe his son’s passion could someday be a profession.

“I had talked with my dad before signing the contract,” Ignatavicius. “He looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? It takes a lot of sacrifice.’ I said yes right away. I didn’t hesitate. That’s when my dad knew I was serious about it.”

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In Switzerland ever since, Ignatavicius has steadily improved with each passing season.

Spending most of the 2025-26 campaign playing against professionals in the National League, he notched 13 points (7G, 6A) in 52 games with Genève-Servette HC. He also suited up in 11 games in the postseason, scoring two goals and dishing out an assist.

During a brief stint in Switzerland’s second-tier league, he was better than a point-per-game player, racking up 11 points (7G, 4A) in eight contests.

“That was a big there,” the 18-year-old forward said of his breakout season. “There we go, and here I am now.”

Catching the attention of scouts across the NHL, Ignatavicius was projected as a possible late-first-round pick by several outlets heading into this weekend.

Making history when the Panthers called his name, he became the fourth Lithuanian to be drafted, joining Darius Kasparaitis, Dainius Zubrus and Andrey Pedan.

“It means a lot to my family and to my country,” Ignatavicius. “It shows little kids that whatever you dream it’s possible. You’ve just got to work for it. When you get your chance, you take it. Don’t give up. Work hard.”

A veteran of 1,293 games in the NHL, Zubrus has been a longtime mentor to his young countryman.

“I’m pretty close with him,” Ignatavicius said. “We text a lot. I’m happy with that and think I can learn a lot from him.”

When it comes to future lessons, he’ll have no shortage of new teachers to work with in South Florida.

Priding himself on playing a physical, relentless style, Ignatavicius models his game after one Panther in particular.

“Matthew Tkachuk,” he said. “I try playing like him, his style. I think he’s a great player and I can learn a lot from him.”

Yet to commit to returning to Switzerland next season, Ignatavicius is still waiting to see where he’ll lace up his skates in 2025-26.

“I’ve just got to focus on my summer and getting better,” he said.

In the immediate future, Ignatavicius will soon board a flight to Fort Lauderdale to participate in his first development camp with the Panthers.

“Florida? Can’t complain much,” he said when asked about his impending trip. “Very happy.”

In between on-ice sessions, maybe Ignatavicius will even find some time to grab a pizza.

If he needs a recommendation, I'm sure Panthers fans will have a few suggestions.

“This is just the beginning,” he said.

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