From pizza to Panthers: How Simas Ignatavicius landed with Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. – If it wasn’t for pizza, Simas Ignatavicius might never have played hockey.

With rinks few and far between in his native Lithuania, it was a trip to the mall that ignited his passion for the game.

“We only have maybe three or four ice rinks, and all the other rinks are inside malls,” Ignatavicius said. “I was just having a pizza with my dad one day [at the mall], and there was a practice going on. I saw, for the first time in my life, someone skating on [ice] skates and playing the puck. I was like, ‘I would like to try that.’ That’s how I started playing hockey. So, yeah, thanks to pizza.”

Taken by the Florida Panthers in the second round (40th overall) of the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday at KeyBank Center, Ignatavicius can’t help but smile while recalling how a few slices have now landed him on a path to playing in the NHL.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’m very grateful for this chance and opportunity.”

Forging a one-of-a-kind journey to South Florida, Ignatavicius, who goes by “Iggy” in the locker room, was born to Lithuanian parents in Memphis, Tennessee. But long before he could develop a southern drawl, his family moved back to Europe when he was only a few years old.

Growing up in an athletic household, his father, Mantas, played professional basketball for roughly 15 years.

“I’d bring him to practice,” Mantas said. “He’d say, ‘Hey, it’s too slow. I just want to go back to hockey.’”

In the end, his son’s persistence paid off.

At the age of 12, Ignatavicius received an offer to play hockey in Switzerland, which meant he’d have to leave home.

It was then that his father started to believe his son’s passion could someday be a profession.

“I had talked with my dad before signing the contract,” Ignatavicius. “He looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? It takes a lot of sacrifice.’ I said yes right away. I didn’t hesitate. That’s when my dad knew I was serious about it.”