Florida Panthers to Host Panther Conservation Night on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Amerant Bank Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host Panther Conservation Night presented by Castaway Coffee on Saturday, Nov. 1 when the Panthers face the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena at 6 p.m. (ET).

The Panthers will debut exclusive special Panther Conservation jerseys on Friday, Oct. 31 designed by Cavan Koebel. Koebel specializes in large scale Public Art Murals and creates uplifting and inspirational art that features the environment. These jerseys will be available for auction starting on Friday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. (ET) at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com benefiting the Panthers Foundation.

Fans can also purchase from the exclusive Panther Conservation merchandise collection in Pantherland and on FLATeamShop.com including apparel and a Florida panther plush with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Panther conservation research for each sold.

Throughout the night, fans can stop by tables throughout the concourse to learn more about the endangered Florida panther through nonprofit organizations such as fStop Foundation, , Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Florida. During the game, fans can see facts about the endangered animal and learn more on how to support via the scoreboard.

Fans can visit the Florida panther photography exhibit with photos all taken by conservation photographer and National Geographic Explorer Carlton Ward Jr. This exhibit is located on the north side of the Upper-Level of Amerant Bank Arena. Carlton Ward Jr. is featured in the Eric Bendick directed documentary ‘Path of the Panther’ on Disney+ which follows his panther conservation efforts in the Florida Everglades.

Castaway Coffee will sell their ‘Panthers Blend’ coffee bean bags at their coffee kiosks inside Amerant Bank Arena or online with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks to raise funds for the Florida panther research program.

Palm Beach Zoo and WPTV collaborated to provide the South Florida community with the opportunity to view Florida panther ‘Sassy’ in her habitat at Palm Beach Zoo through their ‘Panther Cam.’ A live look in will be featured on the scoreboard during Saturday’s game.

A few interesting facts about the endangered Florida panther include:

Around 200 Florida panthers remain in the wild, making them one of the most endangered mammals on Earth.

A male Florida panther’s territory can span 200 to 250 square miles in size. The Florida panther was added to the endangered species list in 1967. Male panthers typically weigh between 100 and 160 pounds, while females weigh between 70 and 100 pounds.

The Florida panther is Florida's state animal and was chosen in 1982 by a vote of students around the state.

