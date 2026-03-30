Florida Panthers to Host Annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 31 vs. Ottawa Senators

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 31, when the Panthers face off against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

Pride Night will feature a special performance of the United States national anthem by the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida. Additionally, the Panthers will honor John ‘Charlie’ Baston as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree. Charlie served in the US Air Force from 1984-1986 as a Cryptologic Linguist translating Arabic to assist with communications regarding incoming threats.

Fans in attendance can interact with local vendors including SunServe and The Alliance for LBGTQ+ Youth on the Plaza Level pregame, enjoy a Pride photo opportunity outside sec. 118 by the Jameson Crossbar, purchase the specialty ‘Love Wins Fizz’ cocktail at the Coors Light Cold Zone on Suite Level and more.

The Panthers Foundation will auction off exclusive Pride jerseys designed by local artist Trey Opp at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com with proceeds benefiting local South Florida LGBTQ+ organizations.

All fans can join the Panthers in supporting local Pride nonprofit organizations by “rounding up” at concession locations.

Select Pride merchandise including T-shirts, hats, flags, pucks, tumblers and more will be available for purchase at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena, Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex or online at FLATeamShop.com.

Fans can purchase tickets to Pride Night by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

Join the Florida Panthers Territory Membership Waiting List. Click here to learn more. Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.