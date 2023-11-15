Florida Panthers To Host 2023 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that in partnership with Baptist Health Cancer Care, the club will host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20 when the Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers at 7 PM. Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association is celebrating its 25th year.

"We are honored to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer on Nov. 20 with Baptist Health Cancer Care to raise funds and awareness for cancer research," said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. "Throughout the night, we aim to honor, support and share stories of those who have been touched by cancer along with the doctors and medical professionals for their research and commitment for finding a cure."

The Panthers will have special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be available for auction beginning Nov. 20 through the Florida Panthers Foundation at flapanthers.givesmart.com. Fans can also purchase from the exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise collection in Pantherland and on FLATeamShop.com.

The Panthers will facilitate a bone marrow donor and Gift of Life recipient first-time meeting during the game and fans can participate in the Gift of Life Donor Recruitment Drive inside main doors. Fans ages 18 to 35 who would like to join the Gift of Life, but are unable to attend the game on Nov. 20, may order a swab kit online here: giftoflife.org/register.

The Florida Panthers Foundation will present Baptist Health Cancer Care with a $50,000 donation to support cancer research and awareness and fans are invited to support with their own monetary donations at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

“In our second year as the entitlement partner of Hockey Fight Cancer, we are grateful and excited to get the support through the NHL and Florida Panthers hockey for an important cause. It’s going to be a great night, with many cause-related activations, supporting our organization”, said Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, MBA, FASCO, Chief of Medical oncology, Deputy Director and Chief Scientific Officer of Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health Cancer Care, part of Baptist Health South Florida.

The Panthers will honor US Navy veteran and breast cancer survivor Davida Nelum as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree that night. Davida served from 1986 to 1995 which included deployments on the USS McKee (AS-41) in support of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. She is the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and Naval Commendation Medal.

All fans in attendance during the Hockey Fights Cancer game will receive purple glow thunder sticks courtesy of Baptist Health Cancer Care. Fans are also invited to fill out 'I Fight For' cards inside main doors at Amerant Bank Arena to share their stories and show support for those who are battling.

Additionally, Baptist Health Cancer Care will be activating on the Publix Plaza, pregame to increase cancer awareness, provide fun games/activities and giveaways for fans. Baptist Health Cancer Care will be hosting physicians, cancer patients and 100 employees across the Baptist Health organization at the game.

Fans can still sign up for the Florida Panthers Foundation’s fourth-annual ‘Stache Dash 5K’ at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 18. Anyone can register to run in the 5K and support men’s cancer research and awareness by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/FoundationEvents.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer are still available by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

