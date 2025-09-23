Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 55 players.

Florida’s roster consists of 33 forwards, 16 defensemen and six goaltenders. Click **HERE** to download the full Panthers Training Camp roster.

Forwards Riley Hughes, Robert Mastrosimone, Cristophe Tellier and Nicholas Zabaneh, defensemen Mitchell Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell and Dennis Cesana and goaltender Michael Simpson have been assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Forwards Daniel Walcott and Josh Lopina as well as defensemen Phip Waugh and Andy Welinski have been released from their professional tryouts (PTO) and will report to Charlotte (AHL).

Defenseman Cole Krygier has been released from his PTO.

Forwards Shea Busch and Shamar Moses and defenseman Carson Cameron have been returned to their respective junior clubs.

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC tomorrow, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. (ET).

