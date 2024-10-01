Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 39 Players 

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers roster has been reduced to 39 players.

Florida’s roster consists of 22 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders. Click HERE to download the full Panthers Training Camp roster.

Forwards Ryan McAllister, Oliver Okuliar and Wilmer Skoog have been assigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

Select Florida Panthers training camp practices at Baptist Health IcePlex will be free and open to the public throughout the year. Fans can check the Panthers open practice schedule at FTLWarMemorial.com/Hockey/Panthers-Open-Practices. The open practice schedule is subject to change and fans are encouraged to check this website before attending. Fans must abide by the Practice Rules & Conduct outlined therein.

