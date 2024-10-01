‘Fit as he’s ever been’: Verhaeghe ready for more after big summer

Don’t believe me?

Just ask Paul Maurice.

“I think Carter is as fit as he’s ever been right now,” Florida’s bench boss said.

Hearing that could keep opposing goalies up at night.

Coming off a season in which he logged a career-high 17:58 of average time on ice per game, Verhaeghe is ready for more action as he tries to capture the third Stanley Cup of his career.

Even after a rigorous start to training camp, mental boost outweighs the physical drain.

“It is what it is,” Verhaeghe said of the team’s notoriously difficult camp. “It's sometimes it sucks when you're in it, but I think everyone is in the mindset knowing that it's going to pay off in a couple weeks or down the road, whether it's middle of season or playoffs or anything like that. It's just definitely something to it that it's kind of like suffer for now and then you get the reward later.”

Showing the pay off, in the last two seasons Verhaeghe has found that back of the net 76 times.

One third of a lethal top line for the Panthers, more goals should be in store for No. 23 as he is expected to start the season along the playmaking duo of Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

“We have so many good players on our team,” Verhaeghe said. “You get put with anyone on the team, they definitely have identity and they're really good players. Obviously starting with the captain in Barky (Barkov), he's a phenomenal player and it gives me a little bit of advantage. He's so good, you've seen it all year, and throughout his whole career, so I'm just fortunate to play alongside of him.”