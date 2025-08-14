Florida Panthers Partner with Mano’s Wine for 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Limited-Edition Wine Collection

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they have partnered with Mano’s Wine again to commemorate their 2025 Stanley Cup Championship with limited edition wine.

Fans and wine enthusiasts can choose from a few different options:

2022 California Cabernet Sauvignon: Mano's 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were harvested during crisp California autumn nights to ensure the retention of dark fruit flavors. The wine was aged for 2 months in a mixture of French and American Oak to nurture more complex flavors.

Blanc de Blanc Sparkling Wine: Made exclusively from luscious grapes, this sparkling white wine boasts bright notes of green apple, lemon and hazelnut.

2023 California Chardonnay: The 2023 chardonnay captivates with aromas of green apple, complemented by subtle hints of coconut and vanilla.

Additionally, fans can purchase a Back-to-Back Championship Collectors Pack which includes the Championship etched wine bottles from the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The Mano’s Wine & Florida Panthers wine collection is available now and can be purchased online at www.ManosWine.com or at select South Florida Publix locations.

“We are proud to be the Official Supermarket of the Florida Panthers and celebrate the team’s back-to-back Stanley Cup win with them by offering the limited-edition wine in select South Florida Publix locations.” said Publix Media Relations Manager, Lindsey Willis.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).