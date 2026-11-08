PREVIEW: Panthers take on Bruins in Atlantic Division battle

BOSTON – Back to it.

Their second day in a row with a matinee game, the Florida Panthers will visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

“We have no comfort in going to Boston, and maybe that’s why we’ve had some success,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “We have a great amount of respect for the team.”

Looking for a better outcome than the last, Florida came up just short in their comeback in the 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

On the home bench, the Bruins enter Sunday’s game with a 12-4-1 record.

Winners of three straight, Boston extended their streak with a dominant 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Finding the back twice Pavel Zacha was one of 10 skaters to record a point in the win.

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

DEVINE RECALLED

With Anton Lundell a game-time decision, Jack Devine could be making his season debut with the Panthers on Sunday. Off to a hot start with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL), Devine leads the team in goals (nine) and points (12). His nine goals are also tied for fifth best in the AHL. Last year, the 23-year-old appeared in six games with the Panthers.

MARKSTROM BETWEEN THE PIPES

Jacob Markstrom will get the call in net for the Panthers on Sunday. The 36-year-old goaltender owns a 4-2-1 record, .885 save percentage, 2.57 goals against average, and one shutout on the year. In his last outing, Markstrom made 17 saves in the win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

MATTHEW DISHING

Matthew Tkachuk has been all over the scoresheet. Assisting on all three goals against Washington, No. 19 brought his assist total to 21 on the season. Only Connor McDavid (34) has more assists than Matthew this season.

FIVE KEY STATS

1. The Panthers are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games in Boston.

2. Seth Jones has eight points (2G, 6A) in the last five games.

3. Dmitry Kulikov is one assist away from 200th career assist.

4. Matthew Tkachuk’s 21 assists rank tied for second in the NHL.

5. Sam Reinhart is three points away for 700th career point.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s a divisional rival and played against them a lot in the past couple of years, so it’s going to be another tight game for sure.” – Sam Bennett on Boston Bruins

“Probably we’ll have to wait until we get him back to see our guys before we have a real good idea.” – Paul Maurice on Sandis Vilmanis injury

“It’s a 12:30 game and 1:00 game, so a little odd, but it should give you the best chance at rest and recovery.” – Cole Reinhardt on back-to-back

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- One of the league’s best wingers is off to another good start in Boston. David Pastrnak currently leads the Bruins in goals (eight), assists (14), points (22), and shots (61). In his last 13 games, Pastrnak has notched points in 11 of them.

- After missing the first six games with a suspension, Charlie McAvoy has been a force on the blue line yet again for the Bruins. In 11 games, McAvoy has eight points (1G, 7A) and is leading the team with 24:32 average time on ice. His seven assists and eight points also lead all Boston defensemen.

- The Bruins have had a one-two punch in net this season with Jeremy Swayman and Michael DiPietro. Swayman owns a 8-3-1 record, .913 save percentage, and 2.31 goals against average, while DiPietro has posted a 4-1-0 record, .924 save percentage, and 2.20 goals against average. Each goaltender has recorded one shutout.

- There’s been no place like home for the Bruins so far. Posting a 7-1-0 record at TD Garden, Boston has outscored their opponents 34-16 and is averaging 4.25 goals per game. Their average goals per game at home ranks second in the NHL.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Stay tuned closer to puck drop for lineup updates.