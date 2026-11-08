RECAP: Panthers fall 4-1 in Boston

BOSTON – In a highly physical game at TD Garden, the Florida Panthers fell 4-1 to the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon.

With the loss, the Panthers now sit at 9-7-2.

“I liked our start,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the game. “We’re down 3-0, but that was probably the best we were playing.”

Bringing the crowd to their feet right out of the gate, Brady Tkachuk and Nikita Zadorov dropped the gloves at the drop of the puck.

Breaking the ice for Boston, Elias Lindholm made it 1-0 at 4:53 on a wrist shot that had to be taken to review to see if it crossed the goal line.

Adding another for Boston shortly after, Michael Eyssimont got his first of the season at 6:11, giving the Bruins at 2-0 lead.

Getting a five-on-three man-advantage, Morgan Geekie extended the lead for Boston, making it 3-0 at 15:59.

Responding with a power play goal of his own, Carter Verhaeghe got the Panthers on the board with a snipe in the top corner at 18:05, cutting the deficit down to 3-1.