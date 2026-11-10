Barkov and Marchand join morning skate, getting closer to return for Panthers

COLUMBUS – The Panthers had at least two reasons to smile during morning skate at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Joining the team for the first time since early-season injuries knocked them both out of the lineup, star forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand were both skating.

Although they won’t be taking the ice against the Blue Jackets, the two veteran leaders taking a big step forward in their long rehabs still provided a boost to Florida’s lineup.

“Sometimes during the season you need that kind of lift,” defenseman Seth Jones said. “They went out very early this year, and they're big parts of our offensive game and our defensive game. Seeing them on the ice gives us a nice little boost.”

With initial timelines of six to eight weeks to recover from their injuries, both players could be back in the lineup in the upcoming weeks.

“Barky's at six weeks on Thursday,” head coach Paul Maurice said when asked for a status update. “Marchy's at slightly under six weeks. They said somewhere between six and eight weeks, so I think we're within two weeks of getting those guys back.”

Barkov, who missed all of last season with a leg injury, left the Oct. 1 game against the San Jose Sharks with a lower-body injury, but avoided surgery.

The Panthers captain leads the franchise in career goals (286), assists (496) and points (782).

Two games later, Marchand exited the Oct. 6 contest against the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury, suffered when he fell awkwardly into the post after being high-sticked.

He had scored in his season debut against the Anaheim Ducks the game prior.

Last season, the two-time Stanley Cup champion put up 54 points (27G, 27A) in 52 games.

The Panthers will close out their road trip in Columbus tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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