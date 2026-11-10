PREVIEW: Panthers close out road trip in Columbus

COLUMBUS – Final stop of the trip.

Closing out their three-game road trip, the Florida Panthers will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Hoping to end the trip on a high note, the Panthers have dropped the first two stops after their 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Sunday, and sit at 9-7-2.

In their last meeting with the Blue Jackets on Oct. 13, a five-point game from Matthew Tkachuk and a Brady Tkachuk hat trick helped lead the Panthers to a 7-3 win in Columbus.

“Just got to come out and play smart early,” Seth Jones said ahead of Tuesday’s game. “Not mess around with the puck in the neutral zone. They have some pretty skilled forwards, so get to our game early, try to get that first goal and start with the lead.”

Looking for a bounce back game at home, the Blue Jackets enter Tuesday’s game with a 7-8-0 record.

Falling in their last game, Columbus was defeated 5-2 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday.

For more information on today’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

VILMANIS UPDATE

The Panthers will once again be without the Latvian winger. Injured in the first period against the Washington Capitals, after a hit from behind from Tom Wilson, Vilmanis did not return to the game and was out against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. The 22-year-old has seven points (3G, 4A) in 17 games this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Florida has scored a power-play goal in six of its last seven games, converting on 18 of 58 chances (31%), the sixth-best rate in the league over that stretch. The penalty kill has been just as sharp, operating at 87.9%, fourth best in that span. Seth Jones is tied for the NHL lead in power-play points among defensemen with 12.

REINHART MILESTONES

Sam Reinhart is on milestone watch. The two-way forward is one goal away from his 199th goal with Florida, which would put him at second-most in franchise history. Reinhart is also just three points away from his 700th career point.

FIVE KEY STATS

1. Matthew Tkachuk is four points away from 700 career points.

2. Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each have six power play goals.

3. Gustav Forsling has a career +22 plus/minus rating against the Blue Jackets.

4. Brady Tkachuk has six goals in eight games on Cam Talbot.

5. Jacob Markstrom owns a career .923 save percentage versus the Blue Jackets.

THEY SAID IT

“He’s out of long-term concern. He didn’t skate today, so he’s not right there. We’ll get him back in Florida, put him on the ice, hopefully on Thursday, and see where he’s at.” – Paul Maurice on Sandis Vilmanis

“Just got to play my game. There are so many good players on this team that are there to help me get acclimated quickly.” – Jack Devine on getting acclimated

“Seeing them on the ice gives us a nice little boost.” – Seth Jones on Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand skating with the team

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- Kent Johnson has been on a tear for the Blue Jackets. Currently on a seven-game point streak, Johnson has 11 points (4G, 7A) in that span. The 24-year-old leads the team in goals (eight), points (16), and ranks third in assists (eight).

- On the blue line, Zach Werenski has led the way in Columbus. Riding a six-game point streak, the American D-man has eight points (2G, 6A) during that time. On the season, Werenski ranks first in assists (12) and second in points (14) on the team.

- Between the pipes, Cam Talbot is expected to start for Columbus. The 39-year-old owns a 5-2-0 record, .911 save percentage, and 2.44 goals against average.

- The Blue Jackets have given their fans plenty to cheer about at home. In their last five games, Columbus is 4-1-0 at home, including a 7-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 3. This season, they are 6-3-0 at Nationwide Arena.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Reinhart – Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Jack Devine

Boko Imama – Cole Schwindt – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Radko Gudas – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Nov. 8: F Jack Devine recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Nov. 2: G Cooper Black loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 20: G Cooper Black recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

TV & Streaming: How to Watch

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM \\APP ONLY\\ (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Bars/Restaurants to Watch: Cats on Tap