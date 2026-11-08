Panthers recall forward Jack Devine from AHL

23-year-old forward ranks tied for 5th in AHL with 9 goals

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By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

BOSTON – The Florida Panthers have recalled forward Jack Devine from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League, the organization announced on Sunday.

Off to an outstanding start, Devine, a seventh-round steal of the Panthers in the 2022 NHL Draft, leads the Checkers in goals (9) and points (12) through 13 games this season.

His nine goals are also tied for fifth in the AHL.

A two-time national champion at Denver, Devine, who paced the NCAA with 57 points in 2024-25, made his NHL debut and appeared in six games with the Panthers last season.

In 79 career AHL games, the 23-year-old has logged 57 points (27G, 30A).

Devine’s recall – his first this season -- comes on the heels of rookie forward Sandis Vilmanis suffering an injury in the first period of Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

“He’ll get looked at by another doctor tomorrow, but probably have to wait to get him back to see our guys [in Florida] before we have a real good idea,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Closing out their back-to-back, the Panthers, who sit at 9-6-2, will battle the Boston Bruins at TD Garden this afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

To watch on Panthers Plus, click HERE.

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