RECAP: Brady Tkachuk scores twice in loss to Capitals

Vilmanis exits game in first period

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Came up just short.

In the first game of the three-game road trip, the Florida Panthers fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

With the loss, the Panthers sit at 9-6-2.

“We were really good early,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the loss. “Got into some trouble in the second period and I think we were all fighting it at that point.”

Breaking the ice early for the Capitals, Jack St. Ivany made it 1-0 with his first career NHL goal at 2:21.

Answering back less than a minute later for the Panthers, Brady Tkachuk jammed in a loose puck at 3:13 to make it 1-1.

Assisted by Matthew Tkachuk, the goal was Brady’s ninth of the season.

Brady Tkachuk nets his first goal of the first period to make it 1-1.

Going on the power play for five minutes, Washington’s forward Tom Wilson was assessed a game misconduct for a hit from behind on Sandis Vilmanis.

Helped off the ice, Vilmanis did not return to the game.

“You never want to see one of your guys get hurt, especially a young guy,” said Bennett. “Hopefully he’s okay.”

Putting the Panthers ahead 2-1 on the power play, Brady found the back of the net for the second time at the 10-minute mark, with assists from Matthew and Seth Jones.

Brady Tkachuk shows off his hands to make it 2-1 in the first period.

Brady’s 10th of the year pushed the assist totals for Matthew to 20 and Jones to 17.

“Brady and Matthew were playing really hard,” Sam Bennett said of his linemates. “They’re making good plays and getting on the forecheck.”

In the period, Akira Schmid stopped three high-danger chances, helping the Panthers hold the lead into the first intermission.

Bringing the game back to even, Alex Tuch made it 2-2 at 4:39 with his 11th goal of the season.

Getting the second straight goal for the Capitals, Aliaksei Protus put Washington ahead 3-2 at 14:55.

Extending the lead in the third period, Pierre-Luc Dubois made it 4-2 at 4:42.

Putting some pressure on the Capitals late, Bennett made it 4-3 at 19:13, but it would be the Panthers last as Washington held on to win.

Sam Bennett scores with the extra attacker to trim Florida's deficit to 4-3 late in regulation.

“We just got to learn from this one and be ready to go tomorrow,” said Brady. “Tomorrow is another big one.”

THEY SAID IT

“PK has been great all year. There’s lots of confidence in it. That kind of gives you freedom to play hard and gritty.” – Cole Reinhardt on the penalty kill success

“We’re going to fight until the end no matter what.” – Sam Bennett on the team pushing until the end

“It was solid.” – Paul Maurice on Cole Reinhardt’s game in return to lineup

CATS STATS

- Brady Tkachuk recorded his third multi-goal game this season.

- Aaron Ekblad had a team-high three blocked shots.

- Garnet Hathaway led the Panthers with six hits.

- Matthew Tkachuk collected his 36th game-tying assist with the Panthers.

- Seth Jones paced all skaters with 26:31 time on ice.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Shipping up to Boston.

The Panthers will be right back at it as they take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

To watch, visit PanthersPlus.tv.

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