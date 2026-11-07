RECAP: Brady Tkachuk scores twice in loss to Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Came up just short.

In the first game of the three-game road trip, the Florida Panthers fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

With the loss, the Panthers sit at 9-6-2.

“We were really good early,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the loss. “Got into some trouble in the second period and I think we were all fighting it at that point.”

Breaking the ice early for the Capitals, Jack St. Ivany made it 1-0 with his first career NHL goal at 2:21.

Answering back less than a minute later for the Panthers, Brady Tkachuk jammed in a loose puck at 3:13 to make it 1-1.

Assisted by Matthew Tkachuk, the goal was Brady’s ninth of the season.