Florida Panthers Limited Edition Back-To-Back Stanley Cup Championship Coffee Table Book ‘Reign Red’ on Sale Thursday, Nov. 13

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that the team’s commemorative official back-to-back Stanley Cup championship coffee table book ‘Reign Red’ will be available for purchase in Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena and Baptist Health IcePlex starting Thursday, Nov. 13. Fans can also purchase the book online at FLATeamShop.com while supplies last.

The book, produced by Skybox Press in conjunction with the Panthers, features 128 full-color pages of photos and memories from the Panthers championship run in 2024-25, starting with images from the club’s regular season including their visit to Helsinki and Tampere, Finland for the 2024 NHL Global Series.

The volume then moves into the Panthers back-to-back Championship postseason run where they defeated their cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year, before beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in a thrilling seven-game series in Round 2. The Cats then went on to capture their third consecutive Prince of Wales Trophy besting the Carolina Hurricanes in five games prior to earning the club’s second Stanley Cup Championship in a six-game series over the Edmonton Oilers. ‘Reign Red’ documents the entire journey from start to finish.

