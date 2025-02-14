Florida Panthers Launch ‘Learn to Play Ball Hockey’ Program at Local Community Centers & Parks

Registration now open for first-time ball or ice hockey players ages 5-14 at local South Florida community centers and parks

Learn-to-Play-Ball-Hockey-logo
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today the launch of their new ‘Learn to Play Ball Hockey’ program, presented by Enhance Health, designed for first-time ball or ice hockey players ages 5-14 to learn fundamental skills in local South Florida communities.

The program is designed to provide new and affordable opportunities for families to engage with the local hockey community at local parks and community centers. Registration is $50 and includes one stick and ball along with three weeks of instruction for basic skills of hockey including stickhandling, passing and shooting.

The initial Learn to Play Ball Hockey schedule can be found below with more locations and sessions coming soon:

  • Plantation Central Park
  • February 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
  • February 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
  • March 1, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Tamarac Recreation Center
  • March 22, 10-11 a.m.
  • March 29, 10-11 a.m.
  • April 5, 10-11 a.m.
  • Coconut Creek Community Center
  • March 22, 1-2 p.m.
  • March 29, 1-2 p.m.
  • April 5, 1-2 p.m.
  • Sunrise Athletic Complex
  • April 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • May 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • May 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Holiday Park Hockey Rink
  • April 27, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
  • May 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
  • May 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/BallHockey.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

News Feed

Black Excellence: Standouts in Education & Public Service

Tkachuk brothers help U.S. charge past Finland 

Panthers Primer: 4 Nations Face-Off 

NHL's new 'Tricky' ad has players unimpressed with each other's best moves

Forsling, Sweden confident going into 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off: How to watch for Panthers fans

Barkov willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to win with Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

‘It’s heartwarming for us’: Panthers visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

‘He’s a driver’: Tkachuk named NHL’s 3rd Star of the Week

4 Nations Face-Off intriguing storylines, according to NHL.com

RECAP: Panthers 5, Senators 1

INJURY: Samoskevich expected to be ‘100% very soon’ after injury in St. Louis

PREVIEW: Panthers battle Senators in final game before 4 Nations Face-Off

Panthers Prospect Report: February 7, 2025

Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofits

Florida Panthers to Celebrate Black History Month Through Fourth Season of ‘Black Excellence Series’

Territory Talk: Last-second heroics in St. Louis (Ep. 331)