Florida Panthers Launch ‘Learn to Play Ball Hockey’ Program at Local Community Centers & Parks

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today the launch of their new ‘Learn to Play Ball Hockey’ program, presented by Enhance Health, designed for first-time ball or ice hockey players ages 5-14 to learn fundamental skills in local South Florida communities.

The program is designed to provide new and affordable opportunities for families to engage with the local hockey community at local parks and community centers. Registration is $50 and includes one stick and ball along with three weeks of instruction for basic skills of hockey including stickhandling, passing and shooting.

The initial Learn to Play Ball Hockey schedule can be found below with more locations and sessions coming soon:

Plantation Central Park

February 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

February 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

March 1, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Tamarac Recreation Center

March 22, 10-11 a.m.

March 29, 10-11 a.m.

April 5, 10-11 a.m.

Coconut Creek Community Center

March 22, 1-2 p.m.

March 29, 1-2 p.m.

April 5, 1-2 p.m.

Sunrise Athletic Complex

April 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

May 4, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

May 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Holiday Park Hockey Rink

April 27, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

May 4, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

May 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/BallHockey.

