Florida Panthers Begin Three-Part 30th Anniversary Series with ‘90’s Night’ on Thursday, Jan. 11

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will begin a three-game 30th Anniversary Series with ‘90’s Night’ presented by SeatGeek on Thursday, Jan. 11 when the Panthers host the LA Kings at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 PM.

The Panthers will welcome back select alumni from the ‘90’s including first-ever Panthers Captain Brian Skrudland to drop the ceremonial puck along with Bill Lindsay, Ray Sheppard and Tom Fitzgerald who will participate in the night’s celebrations (subject to change).

The Panthers will have American singer, songwriter and record producer Montell Jordan sing the National Anthem and perform a first intermission performance to honor the music and style of the ‘90’s.

Fans in attendance on Jan. 11 can collect the first puck in the three-game 30th Anniversary Series puck collection. Pantherland will sell authentic jerseys with the 30th Anniversary logo and fans will have the option to purchase the 30th patch and visit Section 124 to have it pressed onto a jersey. Additionally, there will be Nineties-themed merchandise including hats and T-shirts available for purchase on Jan. 11.

Panthers players jerseys will have the 30th Anniversary patch during all three of the ‘Anniversary Series Decade Nights’ and this special game-worn set of 30th Anniversary patched jerseys will be sold at Inside the Boards at a to be announced date following the March 28 game.

Fans who purchase two Coca-Cola Zero Sugar beverages at any Amerant Bank Arena concession stand will receive a special Panthers Alumni Bill Lindsay pin. The Florida Panthers Foundation will begin to sell their limited-edition decade mystery pucks at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

Fans can celebrate 30 years of Panthers hockey by purchasing the 30th Anniversary 3-Game Ticket Pack today which features one ticket for Thursday, Jan. 11 (90’s Night), Thursday, March 7 (2000’s Night) and Thursday, March 28 (2010’s Night). Visit FloridaPanthers.com/SpecialTicketOffers to purchase.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.