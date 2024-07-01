Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jesper Boqvist on One-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jesper Boqvist on a one-year contract.

“Jesper is a skilled, dynamic forward with a strong skating ability,” said Zito. “His addition adds to our depth for the upcoming season.”

Boqvist, 25, skated in 47 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023-24, recording 14 points (6-18-14) and a plus-14 rating. He also played in 31 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Boston’s affiliate, the Providence Bruins, producing 23 points (10-13-23) and a plus-10 rating.

The 6-foot-1, 184-pound native of Falun, Sweden has appeared in 236 career NHL games between Boston (2023-24) and the New Jersey Devils (2019-20 to 2022-23) amassing 69 points (34-35-69). He reached the 10-goal mark in back-to-back years with New Jersey from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

Prior to his North American career, Boqvist appeared in four Swedish Hockey League (SHL) seasons with Brynäs IF, recording 55 points (16-39-55) over 98 games.

On the international stage, Boqvist won silver medals with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship and 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament.

Boqvist was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

