Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Matvei Shuravin on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Signed_Matvei Shuravin_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Matvei Shuravin on a three-year, entry-level contract commencing in 2026-27.

“Matvei is a poised, two-way defenseman who reads the game exceptionally well,” said Zito. “We're looking forward to watching him progress as a professional in North America.” 

Shuravin, 20, skated in 21 Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) games with CSKA Moscow in 2025-26, notching one assist. He also appeared in 12 games with Zvezda Moscow (VHL) and 15 games with CSKA’s junior club, CSKA Red Army (MHL). 

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound native of Moscow, Russia, has played in 32 total KHL games with CSKA Moscow over the past three campaigns, logging three assists. With CSKA’s junior club, he produced 24 points (4-20-24) in 38 games in 2024-25, tied for the most goals by a defenseman on the team while pacing their blueliners in assists and points. 

Shuravin was selected by Florida in the third round (97th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. 

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