Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Brad Marchand

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a conditional second-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

“Brad is one of the most battle-hardened forwards in NHL history and a veteran who displays a relentless compete level whenever he steps onto the ice,” said Zito. “A champion and a proven leader in the locker room, Brad is the right fit for our club to compete for a Stanley Cup once again.”

Marchand, 36, has skated in 61 games with the Bruins this season recording 47 points (21-26-47), ranking second on Boston while leading the team with five game-winning goals. He has served as captain of the Bruins for each of the last two seasons.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound native of Halifax, Nova Scotia has appeared in 1,090 career NHL games, all with Boston, amassing 976 points (422-554-976), a plus-284 rating and 1,113 penalty minutes. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of his 14 full NHL seasons and has produced five 30-goal campaigns. Marchand was named an NHL First-Team All Star twice (2016-17 and 2020-21) a Second-Team All Star twice (2018-19 and 2019-20), and represented the Bruins at the NHL All-Star Game in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

His 422 goals rank fourth in Bruins history, his 554 assists rank sixth and his 976 points rank fifth. He has tallied 21 career overtime goals in the regular season which are behind only Alex Ovechkin (27) and Sidney Crosby (23) for the all-time league record. Since his first full NHL season in 2010-11, Marchand ranks fifth in goals (422) and ninth in points (975) among all league skaters.

Marchand holds the Bruins all-time franchise record in playoff goals (56), ranks third in assists (82) and second in points (138) in 157 career Stanley Cup playoff games. His 56 playoff goals rank fourth among active skaters behind only Alex Ovechkin (72), Sidney Crosby (71) and Evgeni Malkin (67). His 13 postseason game-winners are tied with Malkin and Ondrej Palat for the most among active skaters. He has logged at least 10 points in each of his past seven postseason runs.

He helped Boston capture the Stanley Cup in 2010-11 posting 19 points (11-8-19) across 25 games including two goals in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Vancouver. He also helped the Bruins to Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2012-13 and 2018-19.

On the international stage Marchand has represented Canada at multiple tournaments, most recently taking home a gold medal at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off. He also earned gold at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, where he scored the tournament-winning goal against Team Europe, the 2017 and 2016 IIHF World Championships, and the 2008 and 2007 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

Marchand was originally selected by the Bruins in the third round (71st overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

