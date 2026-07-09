Q: When were the Florida Panthers founded?
FAQ - Panthers History
A: The Florida Panthers were founded on December 10, 1992, when businessman Wayne Huizenga was awarded an NHL expansion franchise. The team's name was officially announced on April 20, 1993, and the Panthers played their first game in October 1993.
Q: Where do the Florida Panthers play their home games?
A: The Florida Panthers are based in Sunrise, Florida — located in Broward County, just west of Fort Lauderdale. They are the southernmost team in the NHL. Prior to moving to Sunrise, the Panthers played their home games at Miami Arena from 1993 to 1998.
Q: Why are they called the Florida Panthers?
A: The team is named after the Florida panther, an endangered subspecies of large cat native to the Everglades region of South Florida. The name was chosen to reflect both the local wildlife and qualities of strength and agility. The team also actively supports Florida panther conservation efforts.
Q: When did the Florida Panthers play their first ever game?
A: The Florida Panthers played their first game on October 6, 1993, a 4-4 tie against the Chicago Blackhawks on the road. Scott Mellanby scored the franchise's first-ever goal. Three days later, the Panthers recorded their first win — a 2-0 shutout of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Q: How did the Florida Panthers perform in their first season?
A: The Panthers had an outstanding inaugural season in 1993-94, finishing with a record of 33-34-17 and 83 points — an NHL record for points by an expansion team at the time. They missed the playoffs by just one point.
Q: Why do Florida Panthers fans throw rats on the ice?
A: The rat tradition dates back to October 1995, when forward Scott Mellanby killed a rat in the locker room at Miami Arena with his hockey stick, then scored two goals in that night's game. After the game, the term “Rat Trick” was coined. Fans began throwing rubber rats on the ice to celebrate goals, and the tradition — and the rubber rats — became a beloved part of Panthers culture, especially during big moments.
Q: Who was the first captain in Florida Panthers history?
A: Brian Skrudland was the first captain in Florida Panthers franchise history, serving as captain from the team's inaugural 1993-94 season through 1996-97. Skrudland was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in the 1993 Expansion Draft, had previously won the Stanley Cup with Montreal in 1986, and led the young franchise to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1996. He went on to play 256 games in a Panthers uniform, recording 99 points.
Q: Who was the first draft pick in Florida Panthers history?
A: Rob Niedermayer was the first-ever draft pick in Florida Panthers history, selected 5th overall in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft — the franchise's very first draft. The center from Cassiar, British Columbia was 18 years old at the time and had been playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL. He became the first teenager to suit up for the Panthers, went on to play 518 regular season games in Florida, and recorded 266 points (101 goals, 165 assists) with the club. He is the younger brother of Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer.
Q: Who was on the Florida Panthers inaugural roster for the 1993-94 season?
A: The Panthers built their inaugural 1993-94 roster through the 1993 NHL Expansion Draft and the 1993 Entry Draft, supplemented by free agent signings. Key players on the first-ever Panthers roster included: John Vanbiesbrouck (G) — the team's first expansion draft pick, acquired from the Vancouver Canucks; Brian Skrudland (C) — first team captain, from Montreal; Scott Mellanby (RW) — scored the first goal in franchise history; Rob Niedermayer (C) — first-ever draft pick, 5th overall; Jesse Belanger (C) — set franchise rookie records for points and assists; Bill Lindsay (LW) — played all 84 games; Gord Murphy (D) — also played all 84 games; Paul Laus (D/RW) — played 530 games over nine seasons with the club; Dave Lowry (LW); Mike Hough (LW); Tom Fitzgerald (C); and Brian Benning (D), among others. The team finished 33-34-17, setting an NHL record for points by an expansion team at the time.