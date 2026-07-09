FAQ - Panthers History

A: Rob Niedermayer was the first-ever draft pick in Florida Panthers history, selected 5th overall in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft — the franchise's very first draft. The center from Cassiar, British Columbia was 18 years old at the time and had been playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL. He became the first teenager to suit up for the Panthers, went on to play 518 regular season games in Florida, and recorded 266 points (101 goals, 165 assists) with the club. He is the younger brother of Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer.